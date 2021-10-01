BET Joins Forces With LL Cool J's Rock The Bells To Confer A New Award Marking The Undeniable Influence Of Hip Hop Artists On Mainstream Culture





Global entertainment icon, 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founder and CEO of Rock The Bells, LL COOL J, will present the first-ever "Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award" to Grammy-Award winning rapper, producer, entrepreneur and four-time "BET Hip Hop Awards" nominee TYLER, THE CREATOR, honoring his impressive cultural contributions, talent and unbound creativity, that has cemented him as one of the most innovative forces in music.



In addition to the "Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award,"



The 2021 "BET Hip Hop Awards" premieres Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.



"At Rock The Bells part of our mission is to bridge the gap of Hip Hop's rich history to the present, which is why we are thrilled to team up with BET, a company that has always been at the forefront of



"LL COOL J is an entertainment icon whose work transcends decades across music, film, television, publishing, fashion, and philanthropy," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials,





LL COOL J is the founder and CEO of Rock The Bells, the preeminent voice for classic and timeless Hip Hop. The modern media brand, specifically designed for Gen X and those with the Strictly OG mindset, focuses on content, commerce, and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCs, DJs, Breakdancers, Graffiti Artists - on one robust platform.



Known as a global entertainment icon and entrepreneur with a career spanning four decades, LL COOL J's impressive body of work includes the successful SiriusXM channel "LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio," ten consecutive platinum-plus selling albums, a New York Times bestselling book and the distinction of being the first MC to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.



He currently stars in the CBS hit primetime drama series NCIS: Los Angeles, which is entering its thirteenth season. He is a two-time Grammy® Award winner, NAACP Image Award winner, and 2021 Rock Roll Hall of Fame inductee. LL COOL J is also a passionate and avid philanthropist.







The 2021 "BET HIP HOP AWARDS" is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers. Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and



Rapper, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor



For more information about the "BET HIP HOP AWARDS", including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards.



