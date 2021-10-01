Erasure - Release New EP: "Ne:EP"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
ERASURE (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced details of a surprise EP, celebrating the first night of their UK tour.
Out on CD, limited edition purple cassette and digitally tomorrow, Friday 1 October, Ne:EP is a 5-track companion piece to their latest album, The Neon, with 4 new tracks sitting alongside 'Secrets' - which originally appeared on The Neon Remixed.
The UK tour kicks off in Glasgow, where they'll play 3 nights at the Armadillo before a series of dates that includes a long awaited show at The O2 in London on 17 October with additional special guest Blancmange - full dates below.
The duo recently released their eighteenth studio album, The Neon, which went into the UK Official Albums Chart at #4, their highest chart position since I Say I Say I Say, which in turn gets a deluxe 2CD expanded hardback book release on 5 November 2021.
ERASURE - THE NEON TOUR - 2021 DATES
1 Oct 21 - Glasgow, Armadillo - SOLD OUT
2 Oct 21 - Glasgow, Armadillo - SOLD OUT
4 Oct - Glasgow, Armadillo - NEW DATE
6 Oct 21 - Edinburgh, Usher
Hall - SOLD OUT
7 Oct 21 - Edinburgh, Usher
Hall - SOLD OUT
9 Oct 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT
10 Oct 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT
12 Oct 21 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 Oct 21 - Bournemouth, International Centre
16 Oct 21 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- SOLD OUT
17 Oct 21 - London, The O2 *with additional special guest Blancmange
18 Oct 21 - Brighton, Centre
2022 DATES
11 May 22 - Dublin, 3Arena - Rescheduled from 4 Oct 21
13 May 22 - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle - Rescheduled from 21 Oct 21
14 May 22 - Cologne, Palladium - Rescheduled from 24 Oct 21
16 May 22 - Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- Rescheduled from 26 Oct 21
17 May 22 - Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
- Rescheduled from 27 Oct 21
19 May 22 - Leipzig, Immobilien Arena
- Rescheduled from 28 Oct 21
20 May 22 - Berlin, Max-Velodrom - Rescheduled from 22 Oct 21
*support from Wayne G across the UK dates
Ne:EP TRACKLISTING (CAT #MUTE636)
Time (Hearts Full of Love)
Same Game
Leaving
Come on Baby
Secrets
RECENT PRAISE FOR THE NEON & THE NEON REMIXED
"A guiltless pleasure" - MOJO 4/5
" A record this vibrant, after this long, deserves more than a little respect." - METRO 4/5
"Positively pulsates with rude melody and soulful exuberance" - UNCUT
"Pop marvels strike again" - RECORD COLLECTOR 4/5
"…an album that will proudly sit amongst Erasure's best" - BUZZ 4/5
"An upbeat, vibrant, stunning collection of songs that finds Vince Clarke and Andy Bell
at their absolute best; an album that radiates love, hope and the enduring power of positivity." CLASH
"The Neon Remixed shines very bright indeed" - Top40-Charts.com
"…a platter of awesome tracks that improve on the already-wonderful songs from the original 2020 album." - Popmatters.