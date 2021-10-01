Erasure - Release New EP: "Ne:EP"



Out on CD, limited edition purple cassette and digitally tomorrow, Friday 1 October, Ne:EP is a 5-track companion piece to their latest album, The Neon, with 4 new tracks sitting alongside 'Secrets' - which originally appeared on The Neon Remixed.



The UK tour kicks off in Glasgow, where they'll play 3 nights at the Armadillo before a series of dates that includes a long awaited show at The O2 in London on 17 October with additional special guest Blancmange - full dates below.



The duo recently released their eighteenth studio album, The Neon, which went into the UK Official Albums Chart at #4, their highest chart position since I Say I Say I Say, which in turn gets a deluxe 2CD expanded hardback book release on 5 November 2021.



ERASURE - THE NEON TOUR - 2021 DATES

1 Oct 21 - Glasgow, Armadillo - SOLD OUT

2 Oct 21 - Glasgow, Armadillo - SOLD OUT

4 Oct - Glasgow, Armadillo - NEW DATE

6 Oct 21 - Edinburgh,

7 Oct 21 - Edinburgh,

9 Oct 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT

10 Oct 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT

12 Oct 21 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 Oct 21 - Bournemouth, International Centre

16 Oct 21 - Birmingham, Utilita

17 Oct 21 - London, The O2 *with additional special guest Blancmange

18 Oct 21 - Brighton, Centre



2022 DATES

11 May 22 - Dublin, 3Arena - Rescheduled from 4 Oct 21

13 May 22 - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle - Rescheduled from 21 Oct 21

14 May 22 - Cologne, Palladium - Rescheduled from 24 Oct 21

16 May 22 - Copenhagen, Royal

17 May 22 - Hamburg, Barclaycard

19 May 22 - Leipzig, Immobilien

20 May 22 - Berlin, Max-Velodrom - Rescheduled from 22 Oct 21

*support from Wayne G across the UK dates



Ne:EP TRACKLISTING (CAT #MUTE636)

Time (Hearts Full of Love)

Same Game

Leaving

Come on Baby

Secrets



RECENT PRAISE FOR THE NEON & THE NEON REMIXED

"A guiltless pleasure" - MOJO 4/5

" A record this vibrant, after this long, deserves more than a little respect." - METRO 4/5

"Positively pulsates with rude melody and soulful exuberance" - UNCUT

"Pop marvels strike again" - RECORD COLLECTOR 4/5

"…an album that will proudly sit amongst Erasure's best" - BUZZ 4/5

"An upbeat, vibrant, stunning collection of songs that finds Vince Clarke and

"The Neon Remixed shines very bright indeed" - Top40-Charts.com

