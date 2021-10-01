Chloe Moriondo Shares Star-Studded "Favorite Band" Music Video





Last month, Moriondo revealed the official video for "What If It Doesn't End Well" and shared new single and video for "not okay (feat. Mazie)," which received praise from FLOOD Magazine, Ones To Watch and UPROXX, who lauded the track's "danceable energy." In May, Moriondo shared her critically acclaimed major-label debut album Blood Bunny, which is available now on all streaming platforms via Public Consumption Recording Co./Fueled By Ramen. The release was accompanied by an official video for track "Bodybag," which The FADER named as one of the "20 Best Rock Songs Right Now." Following the release, Moriondo made her television debut performing "Bodybag" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and appeared soon after on The Late Late Show With



The New York Times crowned the 13-track Blood Bunny a "Critic's Pick," and exclaimed, "On the robust and vividly plain-spoken 'Blood Bunny,' Moriondo…is a pop-punk whiz, deftly hopping between musical approaches from spare to lushly produced, and emphasizing intimate, cut-to-the-bone lyrics." Pitchfork praised the album's "bursts of shout-along pop-punk" and the "charming kiss-off" of track "Favorite Band," while The Line of Best Fit hailed the record as Moriondo's "boldest, brightest and most ambitious project to date." FLOOD Magazine celebrated the record's "intricate production blending cozy pop and rock riffs" and UPROXX declared, "'Blood Bunny' is a departure from the sound on Moriondo's previous work, employing a full band to create alternative rock songs that sound absolutely massive…with excellent songwriting." Dork Magazine summed it up succinctly in a five-star review, raving, "It's obvious that [Blood Bunny] is a big deal."



Blood Bunny was heralded by the release of April single "I Eat Boys," a deceptively breezy track inspired by the queer cult classic film Jennifer's Body, twisting an instance of street harassment into a cannibalistic daydream. In addition to "I Eat Boys," the album features previously released singles "Manta Rays," "GIRL ON TV," and "I Want To Be With You," the latter of which was lauded by The New York Times as "acutely observed bedroom pop … served with a side of arena-emo triumph". Recently labeled one of 2021's Artists To Watch by PEOPLE and NME,



At age nineteen,



CHLOE MORIONDO 2021 HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

9/30 Cleveland OH Mahall's !+

10/1

10/2 Minneapolis MN 7th Street Entry !+

10/5 Denver CO Lost Lake *

10/7 Salt Lake City UT Kilby Court +*

10/9 Portland OR Holocene #*

10/10 Seattle WA Vera Project #*

10/12 San Francisco CA Rickshaw Stop ^*

10/14 Los Angeles CA The Roxy ^+

10/15 Los Angeles CA The Roxy ^+

10/16 San

10/17

11/12 Austin TX Antones &*

11/13

11/14 Dallas TX Club Dada &*

11/16 Nashville TN Basement East &%

11/17 Atlanta GA Purgatory %

11/18 Durham NC Motorco &*

11/20 Philadelphia PA Foundry @ The Fillmore &+

11/21 Washington DC Union Stage &+

11/23 New York NY Bowery Ballroom $+

11/25

11/26 Toronto Ontario

11/27

! - w/ Jackie Hayes

+ - w/ Addison Grace

^ - w/ Wallice

.# - w/ Penelope Scott

.* - w/ Shortly

& - w/ Kid Sistr

% w/ Sydney Rose

$ - w/ Alfie Templeman



Tracklisting:

1. Rly Don't Care

2. I Eat Boys

3. Manta Rays

4. GIRL ON TV

5. I Want To Be With You

6. Slacker

7. Take Your Time

8. Bodybag

9. Favorite Band

10. Samantha

11. Strawberry Blonde

12. Vapor

13. What If It Doesn't End Well

