DJ Snake + Malaa Join Forces To Create New Collaboration For FIFA 22 Soundtrack "Pondicherry"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake
and masked French DJ/producer Malaa join forces again to create a new collaboration for the FIFA 22 Soundtrack
"Pondicherry". DJ snake joins fellow international superstars on this year's groundbreaking soundtrack which features an unprecedented 122 songs representing 27 nations within the new game, which is available worldwide today. DJ Snake
also has a cameo in the game's welcome experience alongside retired professional football player David
Beckham, Mbappe, Neymar and Formula
1 racer Lewis Hamilton, alongside many other worldwide football sensations. The cameo is a follow up to his character within VOLTA FOOTBALL in last year's FIFA 21.
A unique mix of French and South Indian culture, the track follows the powerhouse duo's defiant party disruptor "Ring the Alarm," released in July. Typical to both French producers' unpredictable styles, the cut starts off furious and frenetic then finds its groove in a luxurious bed of buoyant deep house beats before building back up to near panic mode. DJ Snake
and Malaa have also been busy touring North America, with one final show together in Oakland, CA, on October 15. DJ Snake
will be making a few more stops this year, including appearances at the renowned electronic music festival EDC Las Vegas
on October 23 and Southern California's big electronic bash Escape Halloween on October 29. Tickets are available HERE: https://djsnake.com/tour
DJ SNAKE 2021 TOUR DATES:
*Starred dates with Malaa
10/15 Oakland, CA Emerge Warehouse*
10/23 Las Vegas, NV EDC Las Vegas
10/29 San Bernadino, CA Escape Halloween
12/31 Dallas, TX Lights
All Night
DJ Snake
made his full-length debut with Encore, a 2016 album that reached #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top 10 around the world. Since scoring his first #1 with the four-times-platinum "Let Me Love You
" ft. Justin Bieber, DJ Snake
has triumphed with such colossal hits as "You Know You Like It
" (with AlunaGeorge), "Lean On
" (with Major Lazer, featuring MØ), and "Taki Taki
" ft. Selena
Gomez, Ozuna
& Cardi B. With its title translating to "the freedom to do whatever one chooses," his sophomore album Carte Blanche
arrived in July 2019 and shot to #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, in addition to reaching the top 50 on the Billboard 200. Thanks to the tremendous success of "Let Me Love You," "Lean On," and "Taki Taki," DJ Snake
now holds the distinction of being one of only two dance artists in the world to have three songs amass more than a billion streams on Spotify.
DJ and producer Malaa has embraced his shrouded identity since he came onto the scene in 2015 and plays off of his anonymity in his balaclava-clad persona and regular releases of mixes on Soundcloud titled "WhoIsMalaa". Malaa first began releasing music on Tchami's Confession label with his debut Illicit EP in 2016 followed by his massive single "Notorious
"- and has not slowed down since. Along with his steady flow of releases, Illegal Mixtapes, and NO REDEMPTION (Tchami x Malaa) project, Malaa is well known for remixes including "Oh Me Oh My (feat. Travis
Scott, Migos, GASHI)," "Mind (feat. Kai)" for Major Lazer
and Tchami's "Afterlife (feat. Stacy Barthe)". Malaa tours extensively along with the Pardon My French crew consisting of DJ Snake, Tchami and Mercer and has played global festivals including Ultra Music
Festival, Creamfields and more.