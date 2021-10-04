Chris Brown & Popcaan Join Capella Grey For Highly Anticipated "Gyalis Remix"





The rich melodies and playful energy of "Gyalis" have made the song synonymous with the warmer months, and this new version only magnifies these feelings. "Gyalis" (a popular patois term to describe a playboy) explores Capella's sensual side, and Popcaan and Brown match that energy, offering their own risqué bars over the instrumental that samples Juvenile's iconic "Back That Azz Up." It's no wonder Brown called the original the "the hardest shit out right now.



Both Capella's music peers and fans around the world seem to agree. It's been remixed by acts like Kranium, A Boogie, French Montana, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign, and more. The track peaked at #1 on Apple's R&B/Soul charts as well as landed the #1 spot on Shazam's Top 100 in the United States. It also recently hit #64 on Billboard's Hot 100.



Capella Grey has created a new, yet nostalgic R&B sound that invites listeners of all generations into his world. The original track's video features Capella's friends, family, and fans rallying around him and championing his success. Capella delivers riveting performance shots utilizing a vintage New York City taxi, a callback to his early days driving a cab in the city. Though he's newly signed to Capitol, he's been establishing himself as a singer, songwriter, and star for the past few years. With "Gyalis" atop the charts and sure to continue to reach new ears with this remix, those times of relentless grind are starting to feel like a distant memory. Success isn't easy to come by for anybody, but now that Capella is here, he's ready to celebrate.



