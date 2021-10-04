Blue Lab Beats Link Up With Kiefer On New Single 'Dat It'



'Dat It' is a modern jazz jam brimming with feelgood energy, as the duo go back and forth with LA-based pianist and producer Kiefer, who is fresh off featuring on 'Knife Talk' off Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'. The accompanying official video, directed by Jed Welland, further encapsulates the track's energy as it follows the duo from the studio (with a cameo from Kiefer) around London to a headline show at The Colour Factory, captured in a retro-90's VHS style format. 'Dat It' follows recent singles 'Blow You Away' and 'Sensual Loving', two feelgood and summer-infused collaborations with Ghanaian Afrobeats star Ghetto Boy, with the picturesque videos for those shot across Accra.

"This song was so much fun to record, especially having the amazing Kiefer featuring on keys." NK-OK and Mr DM explain. "We did a mini tour with Kiefer way back in 2019 and have been in contact since so we finally decided to make a track this year. Such a humble human being with great advice so it was an honor to get him on board for this song."



On his involvement, Kiefer explained: "I've been a fan of Blue Lab Beats for a few years now. They opened for us in London and I loved their set, so when they asked me to play keys on this track I was happy to do it. They sent the track and I listened once and immediately heard what I wanted to do."



One of the fastest-rising production duos in the world right now, Blue Lab Beats consists of producer NK-OK and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM. Starting out as bedroom producers, remixing tracks from A-listers such as



With over 25 million streams and having played Glastonbury as well as supporting the likes of Roy Ayers and Thundercat, Blue Lab Beats releases such as 2017 EP 'Freedom', with its stand out track 'Sam Cooke & Marvin Gaye', or 2018's 'XOver', a debut album brimming with hits including the eight-million-times-streamed 'Pineapple' and the acclaimed 'Sam Cooke & Marvin Gaye' featuring Kojey Radical and Tiana Major9, have proved how popular their sound has quickly become. Releases such as the 2019 EP 'Vibe Central', which has features from Grammy-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker alongside statement track 'Hi There', a soulful instrumental sermon that also appears on Blue Lab's 2020 album, 'Voyage', brought them further success.



A renowned pianist and producer, Kiefer has released regularly on Stones Throw, is a frequent collaborator with Mndsgn's live trio, and has also worked with Anderson Paak. He began playing piano as a child and producing beats aged just 12, moving from San

