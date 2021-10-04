Celebrating A Decade Of Success Two-Time Grammy-Winning, Jazz-Soul Legend Gregory Porter Announces The Release Of His Debut Collection Still Rising





Of the collection, Porter says: "This is my music up until now, but it's not a 'Greatest Hits'. They often come at the end of someone's career, and I still feel new and young in mine. I have much more to say. There is always something in an artist's career that people don't know about; I wanted to bring it to their attention. The album title echoes my last one, All Rise, because I am reiterating something evident in my music and the new songs here - this upward-looking optimism about life and love. It's an unfinished story for me, both musically and personally. And I'm still learning how to do this. Still rising."



In 2019 the singer launched and hosted his own podcast, 'The Hang', which has amassed two successful series to date and played host to a range of celebrity guests. Earlier this year, Porter released 'The PorterHouse with Gregory Porter' Presented by Citi, a six-episode cooking series in which the singer shares recipes inspired by his local community, culinary experiences on tour and his own family cooking traditions.



Gregory Porter's Still Rising will be released on Friday November 5th.



Still Rising is an exquisite selection box of musical delights. The first disc includes five brand-new tracks, two new arrangements and nine of Porter's most loved global tracks. The second disc features breath-taking covers and duets, boasting songs with Paloma Faith, Moby, Jamie Cullum, Jeff Goldblum, Ella Fitzgerald and many more. New song and first single from the album "Dry Bones", written & produced by Troy Miller (Diana Ross, Rag'n'Bone Man & Emeli Sandé), is released today.

Of the collection, Porter says: "This is my music up until now, but it's not a 'Greatest Hits'. They often come at the end of someone's career, and I still feel new and young in mine. I have much more to say. There is always something in an artist's career that people don't know about; I wanted to bring it to their attention. The album title echoes my last one, All Rise, because I am reiterating something evident in my music and the new songs here - this upward-looking optimism about life and love. It's an unfinished story for me, both musically and personally. And I'm still learning how to do this. Still rising."

Over the past decade, Gregory Porter has taken the world by storm, bringing contemporary Jazz to the masses. Collecting numerous accolades and acknowledgements, including two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album. He is a well-loved favourite on TV shows such as Graham Norton, Jools Holland, Strictly Come Dancing and was the first celebrity to sing on CBeebies Bedtime Stories!

In 2019 the singer launched and hosted his own podcast, 'The Hang', which has amassed two successful series to date and played host to a range of celebrity guests. Earlier this year, Porter released 'The PorterHouse with Gregory Porter' Presented by Citi, a six-episode cooking series in which the singer shares recipes inspired by his local community, culinary experiences on tour and his own family cooking traditions.

A seasoned performer, Porter has performed for The Queen on multiple occasions, singing "Amazing Grace" at the Royal Albert Hall, performing at the 70th Anniversary VE Day celebrations and the iconic Pyramid stage at Glastonbury. A global phenomenon, he consistently sells out venues worldwide. This year, after a long break due to the covid-19 pandemic, Gregory Porter is back in the UK with four performances across 3 dates at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on 13th, 14th & 16th October 2021. Returning in May 2022 for a wider UK Tour.

Gregory Porter's Still Rising will be released on Friday November 5th.

CD 1
1 - Hey Laura
2 - Liquid Spirit
3 - Revival
4 - Illusion
5 - 1960 What?
6 - L.O.V.E
7 - Holding On
8 - Concorde
9 - If Love Is Overrated
10 - I Will
11 - Real Good Hands
12 - My Babe
13 - Bad Girl Love
14 - No Love Dying
15 - Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?
16 - Dry Bones
17- Love Runs Deeper
18 - It's Probably Me

CD2
1 - Natural Blues (with Moby & Amythyst Kiah)
2 - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood (with Jamie Cullum)
3 - Raining in My Heart (with Buddy Holly)
4 - People Will Say We're in Love (with Ella Fitzgerald)
5 - GrandMas' Hands (with Ben L'Oncle Soul)
6 - Christmas Prayer (with Paloma Faith)
7 - Insanity (with Lalah Hathaway)
8 - Make Someone Happy (with Jeff Goldblum)
9 - Fly Me To The Moon (with Julie London)
10 - Satiated (with Dianne Reeves)
11 - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (with Renée Fleming)
12 - The Girl From Ipanema (with Nat King Cole)
13 - Water Under Bridges (with Laura Mvula)
14- Right Where you are (with Lizz Wright)
15 - Heart and Soul - (with Yo-Yo Ma & The Silkroad Ensemble, Lisa Fischer)
16 - Making Love (with Trijntje Oosterhuis).




