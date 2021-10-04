Inhaler Share New Video For Single "My Honest Face"





22nd Academy, Dublin (SOLD OUT). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inhaler today share the video for their new single "My Honest Face". The video was shot by Lewis Evans and Ewan Ogden over the band's first run of shows this summer and includes their rousing performance at Reading Festival. It was directed by Douglas Hart and Antony Genn."My Honest Face" is taken from Inhaler's number 1 debut album It Won't Always Be Like This which was released via Polydor/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company in July. The band follow up huge festival performances at Reading / Leeds, Neighbourhood Weekender & TRNSMT Festival with their sold-out UK tour which kicked off in Sheffield last night and includes a London date at The Forum on October 6th.Originally released in 2019 and a fan favourite, "My Honest Face" was reworked during sessions for the album and has now amassed over 22 million combined streams.The Irish quartet are one of the most exciting bands to emerge over the past few years and debut album, It Won't Always Be Like This, lives up to their thrilling potential. Singer and guitarist Eli Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon have made a record that captures their evolution from exciting upstarts to refined songsmiths. It takes in a dazzling array of sonic textures, where huge, hooky choruses perfectly meld with intricate, dynamic instrumentation.Recorded with long-term collaborator and producer Antony Genn at London's Narcissus Studios, it's a coming-of-age record about losing yourself and finding yourself again, trying to make sense of the world when the world doesn't make much sense. It charts a path of sonic exploration, from the sweeping urgency of the title track to the lush synth-pop of Slide Out The Window to the lithe, space-y grooves of A Night On The Floor. It is a debut of depth and colour and includes the track 'Totally' which is featured on FIFA 22, released on October 1st.The band started their sold out tour of the UK & Ireland this week - dates below:OCTOBER1st University, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)2nd O2 Institute 1, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)3rd O2 Academy, Bristol (SOLD OUT)5th Rock City, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)6th O2 Kentish Town Forum, London (SOLD OUT)7th Waterfront, Norwich (SOLD OUT)9th The Mountford Hall, Liverpool (SOLD OUT)10th Barrowlands, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)12th O2 Ritz, Manchester (SOLD OUT)DECEMBER14th Limelight, Belfast (SOLD OUT)15th Dolans, Limerick (SOLD OUT)16th Cyprus Avenue, Cork (SOLD OUT)17th INEC Acoustic Club, Killarney19th Academy, Dublin (SOLD OUT)20th Academy, Dublin (SOLD OUT)21st Academy, Dublin (SOLD OUT)22nd Academy, Dublin (SOLD OUT).



