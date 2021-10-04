Valley's Last Birthday EP, Links Previously Released Songs With Three New Tracks Through Unconditional Love





The seven-track EP is made complete with three brand new tracks including "Cure" which arrives today alongside the lifesaving official music video, featuring your favourite band members riding around town, saving music one instrument at a time. See the full EP track listing below.



Though each song was released separately, the band explain how they're all linked by an underlying theme of love and enduring connection, "Last Birthday is about unconditional love whether it's romantic or platonic. We all have that person in our life that we would pick up at the airport at 4am without hesitation. The person that could sleep on your couch when times are tough. Maybe you don't have to speak every day, or distance keeps you apart…regardless, they are a constant in your life until your last birthday."



Commenting on the musicality of the project, Valley break it down, saying "We kept the production as true to our sound as possible by approaching our musical decisions with a minimalistic, and intentional overture. The lyrical decisions were a blend between what phonetically felt right, and what provided a listener with the most deliberate narration. This is the most effortless, yet intentional body of work we've been able to create yet."



To Valley, Last Birthday, represents a sense of growth as a musician and as individuals. That evolution is characterized in the parallels in their 2020 EP sucks to see you doing better, Valley describe "sucks to see you doing better and Last Birthday are connected in a way that has really become apparent to us since having the time to listen over and over and reflect. They complement each other thematically and emotionally." sucks to see you doing better was released in the heart of the pandemic with a lot of uncertainty, the band explain the correlation further, "both EPs personally represent our growth as best friends, navigating being in a band while dealing with real life shit. If the sucks to see you doing better EP was a person they'd be wearing comparison, heartbreak and mental health on their sleeve. Last Birthday is another perspective on those same feelings with a few breakthroughs. Analyzing our past from the other side of the glass."



2021 has been nonstop for Valley with a steady release schedule, each song capturing the feeling of a moment in time while being perfectly danceable and relatable. The explosive first single of 2021, "Like 1999" which genesis traces back to a viral TikTok post that drove the band to finish the track in under 48 hours, went on to eclipse over 100 million streams while breaking boarders, appearing on viral charts in the U.S., Philippines, Korea, Japan and more. The band recently performed "Like 1999" for the 2021 MYX Awards in the Philippines. Back at home, Valley were selected as Apple Music's Up Next artist for Canada in September, joining the vast Up Next roster of past Canadian talent including Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, and Tate McRae.



After an unprecedented year for live music, Valley excited to reconnect with their fans, performing across North America. The band played their first American festivals this summer at Wunderbus in Columbus, OH and Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley. Valley now gear up to bring their latest EP live to fans, joining COIN on a 17-date North American tour this fall, starting on October 26 in Birmingham, AL and includes a show in Vancouver, BC. See the full list of tour dates below, tickets are available on Valley's website.



LAST BIRTHDAY EP TRACK LISTING:

Oh shit…are we in love?

Can We Make It (Jim Carrey)

Cure

ain't my girl

Like 1999

SOCIETY

Tempo



VALLEY 2021 TOUR DATES WITH COIN

Tue Oct 26 Birmingham, AL Iron City Music Hall

Wed Oct 27 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Fri Oct 29 Chicago, IL House Of Blues

Sat Oct 30 St. Louis, MO Del Mar

Tue Nov 02 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

Wed Nov 03 Kansas City, MO The Truman

Fri Nov 05 Denver, CO The Summit

Sat Nov 06 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Mon Nov 08 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Tue Nov 09 Vancouver, BC Rio

Thu Nov 11 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

Sat Nov 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Mon Nov 15 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

Wed Nov 17 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Fri Nov 19 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Sat Nov 20 Austin, TX Emo's

Sun Nov 21 Houston, TX House Of Blues



Valley - comprised of Rob Laska, Karah James, Mickey Brandolino and Alex DiMauro - have spent the past two years developing organic buzz through a personal and intimate connection with their fans. Valley put together alternative pop with the care, adventurousness, and personal touch of a handmade burned CD. Cycling through moods like your favorite throwback Pinterest board, the Toronto quartet amplify sticky hooks through eloquent songcraft that's cognizant of what came before, yet ready for the future. In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mike and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016), the full-length debut MAYBE (2019) and their last EP sucks to see you doing better (2020). They joined Lennon Stella and The Band CAMINO on sold out tours across North America and even picked up a 2020 JUNO Award nomination in the category of "Breakthrough Group of the Year." 