Oh Wonder Drop New Track 'Don't Let The Neighbourhood Hear'

Not many bands can make a break-up album that culminates in them tying the knot - but then again, Oh Wonder have never been like other bands. Coming out of '22 Break' and all the soul-searching that it forced them to do, Josephine and Anthony finally got married in August this year. Whilst their relationship now has its own space to exist outside of Nola and Oh Wonder, the duo's crossroads period has accidentally resulted in their most profound work to date ("it's awkward, it's vulnerable, but it also saved us," adds Josephine). True to their DIY spirit, Oh Wonder have since thrown themselves into a stunning short film that will accompany the full album, and is previewed in the visuals unveiled thus far. Oh Wonder also played a very special, one-off show at The Albany Theatre in London on



2022 UK + IRE Tour Dates

03 MAR 2022 // GLAUVCLUB, MOSCOW

04 MAR 2022 // MORZE, ST PETERSBURG

06 MAR 2022 // CLUB HOLLYWOOD, TALLINN

08 MAR 2022 // HANZAS PERONS, RIGA

09 MAR 2022 // LOFTAS ART FACTORY, VILINUS

11 MAR 2022 // STODOLA, WARSAW

12 MAR 2022 // B17, POZNAN

13 MAR 2022 // KLUB STUDIO, KRAKOW

15 MAR 2022 // ARENA, VIENNA

16 MAR 2022 // ATELIER BABYLON, BRATISLAVA

17 MAR 2022 // AKVÁRIUM KLUB, BUDAPEST

19 MAR 2022 // ASTRA KULTURHAUS, BERLIN

20 MAR 2022 // AMAGER BIO, COPENHAGEN

21 MAR 2022 // ROCKEFELLER MUSIC HALL, OSLO

23 MAR 2022 // GROSSE FREIHEIT, HAMBURG

24 MAR 2022 // CARLSERK VICTORIA, COLOGNE

26 MAR 2022 // MAGAZINNI GENERALI, MILAN

27 MAR 2022 // LES DOCKS, LAUSANNE

29 MAR 2022 // BACKSTAGE WERK, MUNICH

31 MAR 2022 // TIVOLIREDENBURG - RONDA, UTRECHT

01 APR 2022 // AMSTERDAM, PARADISO

03 APR 2022 // LE TRIANON, PARIS

04 APR 2022 // ANCIENNE BELGIQUE, BRUSSELS

06 APR 2022 // DEN ATELIER, LUXEMBOURG

07 APR 2022 // O2 GUILDHALL, SOUTHAMPTON

08 APR 2022 // THE GREAT HALL, CARDIFF

09 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY, LIVERPOOL

11 APR 2022 // ROCK CITY, NOTTINGHAM

12 APR 2022 // SWG3 GALVANISERS, GLASGOW

14 APR 2022 // OLYMPIA THEATRE, DUBLIN

15 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY, LEEDS

17 APR 2022 // NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY, NEWCASTLE

20 APR 2022 // O2 INSTITUTE, BIRMINGHAM

20 APR 2022 // O2 RITZ, MANCHESTER

21 APR 2022 // O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON, LONDON

22 APR 2022 // UAE, NORWICH

08 MAY 2022 // HISTORY, TORONTO, ON

10 MAY 2022 // MTELUS, MONTREAL, QC

11 MAY 2022 // HOUSE OF BLUES, BOSTON, MA

13 MAY 2022 // 9.30 CLUB, WASHINGTON, DC

14 MAY 2022 // THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS (TLA), PHILADELPHIA, PA

15 MAY 2022 // BROOKLYN STEEL, BROOKLYN, NY

17 MAY 2022 // THE VIC THEATRE, CHICAGO, IL

18 MAY 2022 // FIRST THEATRE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

20 MAY 2022 // OGDEN THEATRE, DENVER, CO

21 MAY 2022 // THE DEPOT, SALT LAKE CITY

23 MAY 2022 // SHOWBOX SODO, SEATTLE, WA

24 MAY 2022 // VOGUE THEATER, VANCOUVER, BC

25 MAY 2022 // ROSELAND THEATER, PORTLAND, OR

28 MAY 2022 // FOX THEATER, OAKLAND, CA

29 MAY 2022 // HOUSE OF BLUES, ANAHEIM

31 MAY 2022 // THE WILTERN, LOS ANGELES. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oh Wonder have today released brand new track 'Don't Let The Neighbourhood Hear' - a further preview of surprise new album 22 Break, which will see a release on Island Records/Universal Music on October 8th. The project was launched recently by its powerful title track, and swiftly followed by news of a 52-date world tour for 2022 (an intimate London date at The Albany Theatre this week sold out in seconds, and will be streamed globally on October 14th). All this is the unique duo's first new material since 2020's 'No One Else Can Wear Your Crown', and back-to-back top 10 albums from the band who have - on their own distinct terms - become one of UK pop's more unsuspecting success stories (2.7 billion streams, 1.7 million adjusted album sales, and vocal fans in the likes of Billie Eilish).'Don't Let The Neighbourhood Hear' is an emotive highlight of '22 Break', a soundtrack to screaming fights (and keeping them from next-door) amidst the pressures of the pandemic. This tumultuous and deeply personal time in their private lives is the subject of Oh Wonder's fifth studio album, which they shared news of recently in characteristically open style. It's a brutally honest and powerfully beautiful record, and one that lets listeners into the Oh Wonder fold like never before. As Josephine puts it: "We were just writing songs. We had no idea we were writing a break-up album."'22 Break' is a portal into the emotional states surrounding 'Don't Let The Neighbourhood Hear', and the life-changing, universal breakup themes (loneliness, inadequacy, resentment, fears for the future) as experienced in real-time by one couple in their garden shed. In the pandemic's early phases, Anthony and Josephine worked hard to fill the gap created by the halting effects of lockdown: Anthony even decided to open a coffee shop in Peckham (the gorgeous, meticulously designed Nola), which soon saw round-the-block queues and put many of their touring crew back in work. As they started working on new music, however, all the unspoken tensions between a pair who'd never really known a relationship outside of the band tumbled out. Ultimately, though, the album that almost ended Oh Wonder proved to be the making of them: '22 Break' is a cathartic, quietly hopeful project, the light at the end of the tunnel that was Oh Wonder's quite particular pandemic.Not many bands can make a break-up album that culminates in them tying the knot - but then again, Oh Wonder have never been like other bands. Coming out of '22 Break' and all the soul-searching that it forced them to do, Josephine and Anthony finally got married in August this year. Whilst their relationship now has its own space to exist outside of Nola and Oh Wonder, the duo's crossroads period has accidentally resulted in their most profound work to date ("it's awkward, it's vulnerable, but it also saved us," adds Josephine). True to their DIY spirit, Oh Wonder have since thrown themselves into a stunning short film that will accompany the full album, and is previewed in the visuals unveiled thus far. 