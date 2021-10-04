Emerging Triple Threat Ryan Trey Unleashes New EP 'A 64 East Saga'





A 64 East Saga also includes a fistful of prominent producers such as Boi1da, Vinylz, Jahaan Sweet, and OG Parker, whose soundscapes help anchor Ryan's dulcet vocals along with his steely wordplay. Before releasing 64 East Saga, Ryan unveiled a trio of trailers, including one which served as an ode to his hometown of St. Louis. To cap off his new EP, Trey will also be heading to various HBCUs as part of DTLR's HBCU College Tour, where he will make stops at Norfolk (Oct. 11), Morehouse (Oct. 13), and Coppin



A 64 East Saga is a follow-up to Ryan's 2018 project august. The project garnered positive reviews as Billboard billed him as a "threatening combo artist within the independent circuit." "Mutual Butterflies" serves as the project's most successful record, clocking in at almost 20 million streams on Spotify.



A 64 East Saga Tracklist:

X6 Intro

Pressure

Rollin

Maya's Exit (SKIT)

Change Of Plans

It's About a Girl

Yasmine's Shift (SKIT)

Slide

64 Interlude

Selfish

Ruin My Life

King's Heart

Nowhere to Run ft. Bryson Tiller

