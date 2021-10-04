elbow Releases "The Seldom Seen Kind" Out Now, Taken From The Forthcoming Album Flying Dream 1





"Whilst we were recording, the realities of lockdown meant that I often only got to hear the music the lads had been making in their homes in Manchester late at night when the house was still. The first thing I heard was what you hear, the drums leading into a beautiful, daring, woodwind arrangement. I was expecting a piano, not a clarinet, but Craig's creation perfectly encapsulated my mood at that point and the lyrics came out in the order you hear them.



It struck me that Bryan meeting my wife Rachael would have been something to witness, a joint charm offensive of grand proportions as both are proud and brilliant and a little bit naughty. In my mind at that point, there was no better thing than watching my best friend dance with the woman I love."



The release of 'The Seldom Seen Kid' is accompanied by a film of the band recording the song, captured during the recording sessions for 'Flying New York, NY (Top40 Charts) elbow reveal the first studio track from their forthcoming album with the release of 'The Seldom Seen Kid' on Friday 1st October. Sharing its title with the band's Mercury Prize winning, triple platinum album, the song also shares the same subject, that of Bryan Glancy, acclaimed Manchester musician and close friend of the band. Yet, whilst the album title was an in memorium for their late friend, the track is a much more specific, and visually compelling, reference to Bryan as Guy explains:The release of 'The Seldom Seen Kid' is accompanied by a film of the band recording the song, captured during the recording sessions for 'Flying Dream 1' at Brighton's Theatre Royal.



