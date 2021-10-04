Multi-Platinum Canadian Legend Jann Arden Announces Jann Arden On Stage! - A Live Album, Out October 22



In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Arden is, of course, an author of note, peppering her words of wisdom with her signature humour. Arden has written five books, the most recent being her new memoir "IF I KNEW THEN: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging," released in October 2020 via New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and author Jann Arden announces the release of her live album, Jann Arden On Stage!. The live album will be available exclusively on all digital platforms October 22, 2021, via Universal Music.Recorded this past Spring during Arden's livestream event, Jann Arden On Stage! will feature live versions of some of Jann Arden's biggest hits, a cover of The Cure's "Lovesong," and share a first-time performance of her interpretation of Paul McCartney's "Lavatory Lil" which is available now. See below for full tracklisting. Jann Arden commented on the upcoming digital release: "Making this live stream special was such an uplifting experience. It was recorded smack dab in the middle of such an uncertain time. It was hard not to feel guilty about being together IN PERSON to make music again, but at the same time, our goal was to cheer people on and give them a bit of damn joy! When I listened back to this a few weeks later- I was struck by just that- a sense of joy and well-being. Music continues to be a bright light for human beings all over the planet. I hope you find a bit of joy in these new recordings too." Jann Arden On Stage! Tracklisting:1. Sleepless2. Little Bird3. Lavatory Lil4. I Would Die For You5. Love Song6. The Way Things Are Going7. Insensitive8. The Sound Of9. Good Mother Jann Arden is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, broadcaster, podcast host, and author. Born and raised in Alberta, Arden catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with her debut album, Time For Mercy, featuring the hit single, "I Would Die For You". A year later, with the follow-up album Living Under June, she would have her career breakout hit "Insensitive," which solidified her position in the music scene across Canada and beyond. To date, Arden has released 14 albums and achieved 19 top 10 singles. Her most recent release was 2020's greatest hits album, Hits & Other Gems, released via Universal Music. Hits & Other Gems includes hits, "Could I Be Your Girl" and "I Would Die For You," a cover of The Cure's " Lovesong " recorded with Scott Helman as part of his Hotel Sessions series, and a live version of "Insensitive."With accolades that include 19 top 10 singles, eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality. In 2020, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame joining the ranks of Canadian music icons like Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, and many more.A versatile artist, Arden co-created and stars as a fictionalized version of herself in the CTV Original Comedy Series JANN, available on CTV in Canada. The first two seasons are available via HULU in the U.S. Premiering in 2019, and the series was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season. Season three recently aired on September 27. The show features Sarah McLachlan, k.d. lang, Elisha Cuthbert, Keshia Chanté and more. Arden has been involved in Workin' Moms, Wynonna Earp, Private Eyes and The Detour, she has previously appeared in sitcoms Ellen and Corner Gas. Arden has made guest appearances on CBC's Rick Mercer Report, as well as regularly appearing as a guest host on The Social. Arden also hosts an iHeartRadio original podcast called The Jann Arden Podcast, discussing everyday life challenges, triumphs, and tribulations. The Jann Arden Podcast is a fun-filled, relatable experience exploring what makes all humans authentically themselves with various special guests, including musicians, actors, politicians, writers, and athletes.In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Arden is, of course, an author of note, peppering her words of wisdom with her signature humour. Arden has written five books, the most recent being her new memoir "IF I KNEW THEN: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging," released in October 2020 via Random House Canada. IF I KNEW THEN follows Arden's 2017 Canadian bestseller, "FEEDING MY MOTHER: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss," which spent a combined 44 weeks on The Globe and Mail bestseller lists.



