Rooftop Rep & Bibz Tha Don Cut Thru The Noise With Their Iconic Collaborated Single "The Reason"





The release comes a few weeks short of the summer but just in time for Autumn, back to school, and last chances to end the year off right. The introspective record reflects a natural yet impactful progression for the artist. They gear up for their fourth-quarter releases with ReP dropping 'MAGNUM OPUS 3' and Bibz with 'Love Life'; The Reason found present on both artist's soon-to-be release projects.



With the recent release of The Reason, produced by Tone Jonez with supporting vocals done by BeeTaylor, ReP kicks off with the catchy hook three seconds into the production. ReP sets the tone with the self-reflective statement, "...You could be the reason/ or maybe your the reason, the reason to an outcome/ where would you be without one" both Bibz Tha Don and Rooftop ReP take turns giving their perspectives for listeners to digest and reflect on.



George Slade (of GSC Animation).




