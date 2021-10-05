Lauren Daigle Brings Back "Behold Christmas Tour"





December 4 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater at the Times Union Center. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This December, two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle will perform a limited run "BEHOLD: A Christmas Tour" in celebration of the holidays. The three intimate shows will take place in theaters in Durham, Chattanooga, and Jacksonville and will feature some of Daigle's seasonal favorites from her best-selling Christmas album, Behold: A Christmas Collection. These special performances will mark the fifth anniversary of the release of Behold: A Christmas Collection. A limited number of VIP options will be available which include a special pre-show Q&A and upgraded seats. Tickets will be on-sale to the public Thursday, October 7th at 10:00AM EST at www.laurendaigle.com/tour."Christmas is such a special holiday for me," Lauren says. "It represents a time for family, joy, hope and unity. It is hard to believe it has been five years since Behold: A Christmas Collection, and I'm excited to play these special shows with you all. I can't wait to get out there and make some new holiday memories!"BEHOLD: A CHRISTMAS TOUR 2021December 2 - Durham, NC - DPACDecember 3 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial AuditoriumDecember 4 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater at the Times Union Center.



