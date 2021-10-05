Nija Shares New Music Video For 'Finesse'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off her stellar debut single, "Ease My Mind (Come Over)," Nija returns with a smooth, straight-talking new single, "Finesse."

As Teen Vogue observed, the 23-year-old artist is "über-relatable." This time, she has a searing message for an ex who has a way of finessing his way back into her life, despite her best intentions. The track was produced by BREGMA and JACK ROCHON.



In the provocative official video, Nija is entwined in an intimate slow dance with a partner as she delivers an emotional performance of "Finesse." It was directed by Jay Weneta (Yung Bleu, Lil Uzi Vert).



Before she had even turned 21, Nija had written scores of Billboard Hot 100 hits. Now - at 23 - the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning contributor is gaining widespread acclaim for her own music and relishing in the freedom to fully express herself.



Born in New Jersey and now based in Los Angeles, Nija has demonstrated a knack for translating her experiences into relatable, emotional songs.



