Like Mike Releases Debut Album 'Pain, Love, & What Comes After'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Like Mike recently surprised fans with the release announcement of his debut album, Pain, Love, & What Comes After. The album is a collection of songs that were written over the past decade, describing different chapters of Like Mike's life as an internationally renowned artist touring the globe: the ups, the downs, and everything in between leading up to the moment the world shut down.Pain, Love, & What Comes After is a heavy hitting album with features like Smokepurpp, Blueface, Wifisfuneral, and rap superstar Lil Baby. The 15-track body of work flows cohesively between songs, with peaks and valleys that craft a pensive story of pain, love, and everything in between.During a journey that spans over 15 years, Like Mike has achieved a staggering number of career highs and secured #1 singles in a multitude of countries. His 2016 single 'The Hum' went platinum and a collaboration in 2017 with Ne-Yo on 'Higher Place' secured the #1 Billboard Dance position.This project grew from his need to dig deeper into the sounds of his early years and young adulthood, a blend of genres that were the soundtrack to his life. Like Mike's younger years were in a period during which he was exploring his musical creativity. Singing and songwriting were the first steps into his musical career. "Music has always guided me through life," he says. "Any moment can be intensified through music: moods can be changed, stories can be told, feelings become timeless, and memories can be solidified." Listen to the new album below:



