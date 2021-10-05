The CW Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With Its Schedule Of Upcoming Specials





The Scooby Gang reunites on Friday, October 29 (8:00-9:00pm ET), in SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU NOW!. The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its OWN monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma,



WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: HALLOWEEN gets into the spooktacular fun with host



WELLINGTON PARANORMAL gets into the holiday spirit with a very special episode, "Twas the Patrol Before Christmas," airing Saturday, November 27 (8:30-9:00pm ET).



Hosted by Dean Cain and featuring some of today's hottest magicians, The CW will broadcast the holiday special MASTERS OF ILLUSION: CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2021 on Friday, November 26 (8:00-9:00pm ET). This special is from Associated Television International. An encore presentation will air on Wednesday, December 22 (9:00-10:00pm ET).



GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER returns to The CW on Friday, November 26 (9:00-10:00pm ET). This one-hour special, based on the hit song that became a worldwide holiday phenomenon, is a goofy and heartwarming adventure that features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing Grandma down on Christmas Eve to prove that



The heart-warming family holiday movie THE WALTONS' HOMECOMING airs on Sunday, November 28 (8:00-10:00pm ET). Set in the 1933 Depression Era, THE WALTONS' HOMECOMING is told through the eyes of John Boy (Logan Shroyer), the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson) and



This all-new television movie stars Bellamy Young ("



Everyone's favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in the all-new animated one-hour special BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS airing Wednesday, December 1 (8:00-9:00pm ET). When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without



Joining the holiday festivities is the all-new WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: CHRISTMAS airing Wednesday, December 1 (9:00-10:00pm ET). Hosted by



SILENT NIGHT - A SONG FOR THE WORLD returns on Saturday, December 4 (8:00-10:00pm ET). SILENT NIGHT - A SONG FOR THE WORLD is a musical film documentary about the creation and cultural impact of the world's most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg. Translated into 140 languages, Silent Night caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby's version is the third best-selling single ever. In short: A song for the world! The film tells the story of Silent Night, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, with new recordings by global stars in different languages with a cast including



The all-new special CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD airs Wednesday, December 8 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The special showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the world by highlighting traditions from the ancient to modern day, including what various cultures eat for Christmas dinner. Viewers will also get a front-row seat to very special Christmas performances. CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD is hosted by Dean Cain and



The merriment continues with a very special episode of PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US airing on Friday, December 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The magical duo of Penn & Teller is joined by host



On Sunday, December 12 (9:00-10:00pm ET),



On Wednesday, December 15 (8:00-9:30pm ET), The CW will air iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2021, a 90-minute holiday music event that celebrates the season with performances by the year's biggest recording artists. This star-studded concert event will feature performances from many of today's hottest musical stars. An encore presentation of iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2021 will air on Saturday, December 25 (8:00-9:30pm ET).



DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021 returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way into our hearts. Hosted by



The star-studded tradition continues with THE 89th ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE. This holiday special will air on Friday, December 17, (8:00-10:00pm ET). Hosts include Erik Estrada,



The CW will air POPSTAR'S BEST OF 2021 Tuesday, December 28 (8:00-9:00pm ET). Presented by Associated Television International, host



THE CW HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING:



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

8:00-9:00pm SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU NOW!



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

9:00-10:00pm WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: HALLOWEEN



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

8:00-9:00pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION: CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2021

9:00-10:00pm GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

8:00-8:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)

8:30-9:00pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28

8:00-10:00pm THE WALTONS' HOMECOMING



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

8:00-9:00pm BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS

9:00-10:00pm WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: CHRISTMAS



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

8:00-10:00pm SILENT NIGHT - A SONG FOR THE WORLD (Encore presentation)



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

8:00-9:00pm CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US (Encore presentation)



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

9:00-10:00pm GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2021



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

8:00-9:30pm IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2021



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

8:00-9:00pm DOGS OF THE YEAR 2021



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

8:00-10:00pm THE 89TH ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

8:00-9:00pm GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER (Encore presentation)



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

