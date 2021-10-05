Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" Available To All Disney+ Subscribers Beginning Wednesday, October 6





Disney+ shared a new TV spot and poster this morning celebrating Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," which is available to all Disney+ subscribers beginning this Wednesday, October 6. The action-packed feature film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff's past and her path to becoming an unrelenting spy and assassin. Filled with regret and the desire to right her wrongs, Natasha reunites with people she once considered family in order to destroy the organization that tore their lives apart. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. " Black Widow " is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige; Eric Pearson penned the screenplay.Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.




