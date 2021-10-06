Summer Walker Announces Highly Anticipated 2nd Studio Album "Still Over It," Due November 5, 2021



The announcement comes via a flashback commercial skit, which provides a touch of nostalgia, giving context to Summer's iconic debut album art. The visual sheds light to the depicted phone call, revealing that she'd been speaking with a then-incarcerated JT (City Girls). The conversation picks up with Summer reeling about her relationship and closes with the pair awaiting JT's release while insinuating a future collaboration.



Loyal listeners had been locked into Summer's social media where the Atlanta songstress first made headlines when she took to the streets to visually project the news across one of the city's buildings. She then created "Summer's Hard Drive," an Instagram page curated from the point of view of the album itself, allowing fans to freely fawn over the project in its infancy. Summer and the hard drive then made a handful promotional appearances including a showing at REVEL Nightclub in Atlanta and a stop at Sunday's Falcon's game, where they were presented with custom matching jerseys.



The announcement comes on the two-year anniversary of Summer's 2019 debut album, Over It. The platinum record spent 102 weeks on the Billboard 200 and 14 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart. In addition to singles, "Come Thru (ft. Usher)," and the 2x platinum "Playing Games," Over It produced eight hits on the 2020 Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Its songs cumulated 154 million U.S. streams upon debut; the largest total ever for a female R&B artist's album. To date, the tracks have collectively generated 3.6 billion US streams. In July 2020, Walker's EP, Life on Earth, debuted inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200 at No. 8.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a week of creatively teasing fans, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Summer Walker has now made the announcement official: her second studio album, Still Over It, will be available on November 5th.

Train Music Awards for Best New Artist (2019) and Album of the Year (2020). She has also taken home an iHeart Music Award for Best New R&B Artist and a Billboard Award for Top R&B Female Artist. Summer's joint venture with Interscope allowed for the launch of her own imprint, Ghetto Earth Records, where she signed singer-songwriter NO1-NOAH. Fans can now purchase exclusive Still Over It merch and pre-order the new album HERE: https://amzn.to/3msIMvy




