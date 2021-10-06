Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 06/10/2021

Kendra & The Bunnies Releases Official Music Video For "Who Wants To Rock With Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kendra & the Bunnies recently released the official video for "Who Wants to Rock with Me."

With energetic lyrics like kick up the tempo and let it drive, I want my FM dose of adrenaline, too many slow songs killing my vibe, "Who Wants to Rock with Me" (co-written with Randy Barnette, Justine Blazer and Corey Lee Barker) has become a fan-favorite hit from the Kendra & the Bunnies "of Summer" EP.
"The thing about dreams is only you know when your's comes true," Kendra explains. "I feel like having people stop me while I was filming this music video in Nashville to ask for a photo with me means my dreams are coming true."






