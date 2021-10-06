Adele Announces New Single 'Easy On Me' From Upcoming Album '30'



Adele also won an Academy Award for " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele has announced the highly-anticipated lead single for her upcoming album, titled "Easy On Me". The track will be released October 15.In a new promotional video, Adele gives fans a preview of the track's upcoming music video.The Grammy-winner's upcoming album is suspected to be titled "30", after several billboards were seen across the world presenting the number with a background that matches a new layout on Adele's website and social media accounts. Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and " Hello " won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.Adele also won an Academy Award for " Skyfall ", a James Bond theme song.



