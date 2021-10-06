AFI Releases New Single 'Caught' From New Short Film





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) AFI has shared a new song "Caught" via Rise Records. Previously unreleased, "Caught" was recorded while the band was making their newest album, Bodies. AFI first shared the song with fans at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the brand new short film by Kes Glozier. The film features music from Bodies and storylines inspired by the song lyrics. Two intimate screenings were held at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles, CA on September 28, followed by a global livestream event on September 30."We were really happy with 'Caught' and planned for it to be on the Bodies album," vocalist Davey Havok explained in a statement. "We ended up cutting it at the last minute to allow for a better album flow, but still really loved the song. When we started collaborating with Kes on 'Where We Used To Meet,' we thought it would be a great context to present the song in."The new track will be available on a limited 7" vinyl, you can listen the new track below:



