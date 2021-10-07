Kylie's New Single 'A Second To Midnight', Co-Written And Performed With The Brilliant Years & Years, Is Released Today





Dance Floor Darling (Linslee's Electric Slide Remix). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The pop icon Kylie Minogue releases her brand-new single 'A Second to Midnight', co-written and recorded with the brilliant Years & Years. This is the first single to be released from the forthcoming album 'DISCO: Guest List Edition', which also features new tracks recorded with disco legend Gloria Gaynor and British pop sensation Jessie Ware, plus last year's collaboration with Dua Lipa, as well as an incredible array of remixes of tracks from the original album release.The official video for 'A Second to Midnight' is also out today and stars Kylie and Years and Years. It was directed by long-time Kylie collaborator Sophie Muller and filmed at London's historic Collins' Music Hall.This new version of the album follows the barnstorming 2020 release of 'DISCO', Kylie's eighth UK No.1 album, which saw her make chart history once more as the first female artist to have a UK No.1 album in five consecutive decades.With this brand-new edition Kylie releases new tracks 'A Second to Midnight' (with Years & Years) 'Can't Stop Writing Songs About You' (with Gloria Gaynor) and 'Kiss of Life' (with Jessie Ware). These new songs will be featured alongside previously unreleased remixes plus established favourites including 'Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)' with Dua Lipa. 'A Second to Midnight' is now available across all digital streaming platforms and a CD version will be available to pre-order here.Kylie's new single also tops off a fantastic summer for Years and Years; following an earlier collaboration with Kylie on the remix of hit single 'Starstruck' as well a show-stopping performance of the Pet Shop Boys' classic 'It's A Sin' alongside Elton John at the BRIT Awards.The new 'DISCO: Guest List Edition' album will be available in multiple formats, including digital CD and vinyl. Fans will be able to experience last year's incredible 'Infinite Disco' livestream performance again for the first time ever, with the 'DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited)' which is a 3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Blu-ray set. It includes a DVD and Blu-ray of the Infinite Disco performance which features much loved hits 'In Your Eyes', 'Light Years', 'Slow' (a mash up of Donna Summer's iconic 'Love To Love You Baby') and 'Say Something', performed with the House Gospel Choir. This version also includes the 16 'DISCO (Deluxe)' tracks, the new collaboration tracks, plus remixes.Further versions include a 2-disc digital CD with the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album and a bonus disc with the new collaborations plus remixes. A triple gatefold vinyl format of the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album, plus the new collaborations and remixes will also be available. 'DISCO: Guest List Edition' will be available to stream on all digital streaming platforms.Kylie's record-breaking fifteenth studio album 'DISCO' was released to widespread acclaim last year and was hailed as 'an irresistible tonic to real life. Thank God for Kylie Minogue' by Metro in a 5* review and 'the ultimate rescue remedy' by The Observer (4*). It featured lead singles 'Say Something', which received widespread praise - deemed 'a galactic slice of pop music heaven' by i-D - and 'Magic', which NME called 'an exuberant, horn-fuelled romp.''DISCO: Guest List Edition' is out 12th November via BMG. Fans can pre-order all formats here.Full track-list below:DISCO: Guest List Edition 2CDDisc 1: Original 'DISCO' 12 tracksDisc 2:Till You Love SomebodyFine WineHey LonelySpotlightA Second To Midnight - Kylie and Years & YearsKiss Of Life - Kylie and Jessie WareCan't Stop Writing Songs About You - Kylie and Gloria GaynorReal Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Remix)Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)Say Something (F9 Club Remix)Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)Dance Floor Darling (Linslee's Electric Slide Remix)DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited) (3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Bluray)Disc 1: Original 'DISCO (Deluxe)' tracksDisc 2:A Second To Midnight - Kylie and Years & YearsKiss Of Life - Kylie and Jessie WareCan't Stop Writing Songs About You - Kylie and Gloria GaynorReal Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Remix)Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)Say Something (F9 Club Remix)Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)Dance Floor Darling (Linslee's Electric Slide Remix)Disc 3:Magic (Intro) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Come into My World (Interlude) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)I Love It (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)In Your Eyes (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Light Years (From the Infinite Disco Livestream) Supernova (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Light Years (Reprise) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)I Should Be So Lucky (Interlude) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Dance Floor Darling (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)All the Lovers (with House Gospel Choir) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Say Something (with House Gospel Choir) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Real Groove (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Slow / Love to Love You Baby (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Monday Blues (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Where Does the DJ Go? (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Love at First Sight (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Last Chance (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Magic (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)Disc 4: Infinite Disco DVDDisc 5: Infinite Disco Blu-rayDISCO: Guest List Edition 3LPDisc 1: Original 'DISCO' 12 tracksDisc 2:Till You Love SomebodyFine WineHey LonelySpotlightA Second To Midnight - Kylie and Years & YearsKiss Of Life - Kylie and Jessie WareCan't Stop Writing Songs About You - Kylie and Gloria GaynorKylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Remix)Disc 3:Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)Say Something (F9 Club Remix)Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)Dance Floor Darling (Linslee's Electric Slide Remix).



