Kylie's New Single 'A Second To Midnight', Co-Written And Performed With The Brilliant Years & Years, Is Released Today

The pop icon Kylie Minogue
releases her brand-new single 'A Second to Midnight', co-written and recorded with the brilliant Years & Years. This is the first single to be released from the forthcoming album 'DISCO: Guest List Edition', which also features new tracks recorded with disco legend Gloria
Gaynor and British pop sensation Jessie
Ware, plus last year's collaboration with Dua Lipa, as well as an incredible array of remixes of tracks from the original album release.
The official video for 'A Second to Midnight' is also out today and stars Kylie and Years and Years. It was directed by long-time Kylie collaborator Sophie
Muller and filmed at London's historic Collins' Music
Hall.
This new version of the album follows the barnstorming 2020 release of 'DISCO', Kylie's eighth UK No.1 album, which saw her make chart history once more as the first female artist to have a UK No.1 album in five consecutive decades.
With this brand-new edition Kylie releases new tracks 'A Second to Midnight' (with Years & Years) 'Can't Stop Writing Songs About You' (with Gloria
Gaynor) and 'Kiss of Life' (with Jessie
Ware). These new songs will be featured alongside previously unreleased remixes plus established favourites including 'Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)' with Dua Lipa. 'A Second to Midnight' is now available across all digital streaming platforms and a CD version will be available to pre-order here.
Kylie's new single also tops off a fantastic summer for Years and Years; following an earlier collaboration with Kylie on the remix of hit single 'Starstruck' as well a show-stopping performance of the Pet Shop Boys' classic 'It's A Sin' alongside Elton John
at the BRIT Awards.
The new 'DISCO: Guest List Edition' album will be available in multiple formats, including digital CD and vinyl. Fans will be able to experience last year's incredible 'Infinite Disco' livestream performance again for the first time ever, with the 'DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited)' which is a 3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Blu-ray set. It includes a DVD and Blu-ray of the Infinite Disco
performance which features much loved hits 'In Your Eyes', 'Light Years', 'Slow' (a mash up of Donna Summer's iconic 'Love To Love You Baby') and 'Say Something', performed with the House Gospel Choir. This version also includes the 16 'DISCO (Deluxe)' tracks, the new collaboration tracks, plus remixes.
Further versions include a 2-disc digital CD with the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album and a bonus disc with the new collaborations plus remixes. A triple gatefold vinyl format of the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album, plus the new collaborations and remixes will also be available. 'DISCO: Guest List Edition' will be available to stream on all digital streaming platforms.
Kylie's record-breaking fifteenth studio album 'DISCO' was released to widespread acclaim last year and was hailed as 'an irresistible tonic to real life. Thank God for Kylie Minogue' by Metro in a 5* review and 'the ultimate rescue remedy' by The Observer (4*). It featured lead singles 'Say Something', which received widespread praise - deemed 'a galactic slice of pop music heaven' by i-D - and 'Magic', which NME called 'an exuberant, horn-fuelled romp.'
'DISCO: Guest List Edition' is out 12th November via BMG. Fans can pre-order all formats here.
Full track-list below:
DISCO: Guest List Edition 2CD
Disc 1: Original 'DISCO' 12 tracks
Disc 2:
Till You Love Somebody
Fine Wine
Hey Lonely
Spotlight
A Second To Midnight - Kylie and Years & Years
Kiss Of Life - Kylie and Jessie
Ware
Can't Stop Writing Songs About You - Kylie and Gloria
Gaynor
Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa
(Studio 2054 Remix)
Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)
Say Something (F9 Club Remix)
Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)
Magic (Purple Disco
Machine Extended Mix)
Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa
(Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)
Dance Floor Darling (Linslee's Electric Slide Remix)
DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited) (3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Bluray)
Disc 1: Original 'DISCO (Deluxe)' tracks
Disc 2:
A Second To Midnight - Kylie and Years & Years
Kiss Of Life - Kylie and Jessie
Ware
Can't Stop Writing Songs About You - Kylie and Gloria
Gaynor
Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa
(Studio 2054 Remix)
Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)
Say Something (F9 Club Remix)
Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)
Magic (Purple Disco
Machine Extended Mix)
Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa
(Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)
Dance Floor Darling (Linslee's Electric Slide Remix)
Disc 3:
Magic (Intro) (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Come into My World (Interlude) (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
I Love It (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
In Your Eyes (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Light Years (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Supernova
(From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Light Years (Reprise) (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
I Should Be So Lucky (Interlude) (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Dance Floor Darling (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
All the Lovers (with House Gospel Choir) (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Say Something (with House Gospel Choir) (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Real Groove (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Slow / Love to Love You Baby (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Monday Blues (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Where Does the DJ Go? (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Love at First Sight (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Last Chance (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Magic (From the Infinite Disco
Livestream)
Disc 4: Infinite Disco
DVD
Disc 5: Infinite Disco
Blu-ray
DISCO: Guest List Edition 3LP
Disc 1: Original 'DISCO' 12 tracks
Disc 2:
Till You Love Somebody
Fine Wine
Hey Lonely
Spotlight
A Second To Midnight - Kylie and Years & Years
Kiss Of Life - Kylie and Jessie
Ware
Can't Stop Writing Songs About You - Kylie and Gloria
Gaynor
Kylie and Dua Lipa
(Studio 2054 Remix)
Disc 3:
Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)
Say Something (F9 Club Remix)
Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)
Magic (Purple Disco
Machine Extended Mix)
Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa
(Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)
Dance Floor Darling (Linslee's Electric Slide Remix).