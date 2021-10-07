BMG Acquires Rights To Tina Turner's Music Interests





BMG already represents or owns rights in the work of iconic artists including New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG has acquired an extensive portfolio of rights to the work of Tina Turner. Working hand-in-hand with Tina Turner, BMG will maintain and develop her musical treasure-trove and safeguard her inspirational legacy.The deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner's music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner's artist's share of her recordings, her music publishing writer's share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company. Tina Turner emerged as a solo artist in the early Eighties with worldwide hit albums such as Private Dancer, Break Every Rule and Foreign Affair and hit singles including 'What's Love Got To Do With It', 'Private Dancer', 'We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)', 'Typical Male', 'I Don't Wanna Fight', 'The Best' and 'Goldeneye'.Among her many accomplishments, Tina Turner has received 12 Grammy Awards, has been inducted twice into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall Of Fame, was the first Black artist and the first female artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone, and was awarded the Légion d'honneur by the French Government.Tina Turner's life has been immortalized in at least three documentaries including HBO's 2021 production Tina. Her story was also featured in the 1993 film drama What's Love Got To Do With It and in the stage musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical which received a Tony Award and an Olivier Award. Tina Turner said, "Like any artist, the protection of my life's work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands."BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said, "Tina Turner's musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner's musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best." Tina Turner and her manager and husband Erwin Bach were advised in the transaction by the lawyers Torsten Siefert of Kiso Siefert Dropmann (Germany) and Bär & Karrer (Switzerland). BMG's advisers included lawyers Lenz & Staehelin (Switzerland), Manatt, Phelps & Phillips (US), Simkins (UK), EY, and The Royalty Consultancy.The transaction forms part of BMG's long-term strategy to create a 21st century home for the most iconic music rights in popular music history.BMG already represents or owns rights in the work of iconic artists including Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Roger Waters, Kurt Cobain, Blondie, David Bowie, Scorpions, The Kinks, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and more. The company expects to announce further transactions in the coming weeks.



