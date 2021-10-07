YouTube Drops R&B Singer R. Kelly's Official Channels





According to YouTube's guidelines, it may shut down the channels of people accused of very serious offenses if they have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to crimes, and if their content is closely related to those crimes. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R. Kelly's YouTube channels have been removed in the wake of his guilty verdict. A week after the singer's conviction on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, YouTube deleted two of his official video channels, which hosted his music videos. According to The New York Times, RKellyTV and Kelly's Vevo account were removed on Tuesday in what YouTube described as an enforcement of its terms of service.Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson, said in a statement.As part of its guidelines, YouTube may shut down the channels of people accused of very serious offenses if they have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to crimes, and if their content is closely related to those crimes.YouTube's head of legal, Nicole Alston, wrote in a memo. Kelly will no longer be able to use, own, or create YouTube channels, but it's not a complete ban. The singer's music is still allowed on YouTube through user-generated content, including covers of his songs, and on his own "topic" page.YouTube will continue to offer Kelly's catalog on its audio streaming service, YouTube Music.Last month, R. Kelly was convicted on all nine counts by a federal jury in New York, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and the sexual exploitation of a child. He faces decades in prison.According to YouTube's guidelines, it may shut down the channels of people accused of very serious offenses if they have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to crimes, and if their content is closely related to those crimes.



