Station Second Single And Video "I Can't Find My Way," Out Now

In touring news, while a trek is currently being planned, STATION will perform a hometown album celebration show in New York City on October 22 at Arlene's Grocery. Tickets are available now on the venue's website. For fans that can't get to the show, tickets are also available to be there virtually and catch the show as a livestream. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York City's STATION - hailed by Guitar World as one of the 15 current bands who are "the New Wave of Classic Rock" (alongside peers such as The Struts, Stonefield, Dirty Honey, and Rival Sons) - just released the second single and video from their forthcoming new album."I Can't Find My Way" is streaming now on all digital outlets, and the video can be seen on the band's official YouTube page."This is the first track on the record and we feel like it sets the tone for the album," explains guitarist Chris Lane. "This song is about not waiting to take the chances in life that allow you to follow your own path. It really speaks to the spirit of the band with how we approached this record and what we wanted to accomplish."On October 8, STATION--Patrick Kearney (lead vocals), Chris Lane (guitars/keyboards/backing vocals), Emi Asta (bass/backing vocals), Tony Baptist (drums)—will showcase their brand of Rock on their self-produced fourth album, PERSPECTIVE, on Station Music LLC via AWAL. Pre-orders and pre-saves worldwide for the album are available now, which includes a free download of the first single, "Believe."A video for " Believe " can also be seen now on their YouTube page.The aptly titled album is so named because, as Lane says, "The songs are really about different takes on what's going on around us. Not a specific event, but just reviewing things as we travel through this station of life, viewing things from a different point where you might have interpreted them differently as a younger person, or how you probably will interpret them differently when you're older."Like on all previous STATION albums, the songs on PERSPECTIVE show remarkable diversity and impressive musicianship. Lyrically, they cover a wide spectrum of different types of topics, ranging from purely happy, fun songs about love to touching on more introspective and serious emotions."I love the fact that we are putting out something that's both speaking to the aesthetic that we've built from the ground up, but also showing an evolution of how we can still rock really hard," says singer Patrick Kearney. Lane agrees: "I don't think that there's any one style of music that we play. I think that it's all in the amalgam of rock and we touch on different parts of it. The tracks are all pretty diverse."STATION attracted a dedicated audience right from the start, even though the band always stood out from the esoteric indie rock acts that have tended to dominate the New York City scene in recent times. Bucking that trend, Kearney and Lane founded STATION so they could create more complex hard rock infused with a fun attitude, with bassist Emi Asta and drummer Tony Baptist joining later. Naming themselves STATION after a pivotal character in the Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure film series, they soon won over a large and loyal fanbase in New York (and well beyond), proving that there are, unquestionably, many listeners who appreciate this type of high-spirited (and highly skilled) hard rock.This musical distinctiveness was evident right from the start with STATION's debut single, "Everything," in 2012. The next year, they put out an EP, WIRED, which was produced, mixed, and mastered by famed hard rock producer Michael Wagener (Alice Cooper, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne). Gaining confidence in what their sound should be, Station self-produced their subsequent full-length studio albums: STATION (2015), MORE THAN THE MOON (2018), STAINED GLASS (2019), and now PERSPECTIVE (2021).In touring news, while a trek is currently being planned, STATION will perform a hometown album celebration show in New York City on October 22 at Arlene's Grocery. Tickets are available now on the venue's website. For fans that can't get to the show, tickets are also available to be there virtually and catch the show as a livestream.



