Elijah Wolf Releases New Single "Yesterday, With You"

Joshua Jaeger: Drums, Piano, Echoplex. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Elijah Wolf released a new single "Yesterday, With You" which features performances by Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes), Paul Spring (Holy Hive), Josh Jaeger (Angel Olsen) and Kevin Copeland (Lightning Bug). The song follows a breakthrough summer that included a Newport Folk Festival debut, his first-ever UK headline tour and a packed performance at the End of the Road Festival that ended in a roaring standing ovation. "Yesterday, With You" is his first single release following his new album Brighter Lighting that was released earlier this year via Trash Casual Records."After creating my last record Brighter Lighting with Sam Cohen, I had felt inspired by the idea of building an even larger musical community around my solo project. I grew up playing in bands, so the idea of multiple collaborators felt really exciting to me now," explains Wolf. "I had been feeling inspired by these occasional Sunday night meet ups I would have with my friends Robin Pecknold and Paul Spring, where we would just sit and talk for hours. I wanted to capture this feeling in song, so I invited them to come help create one of my new songs in the studio. Josh Jaeger, who was a big collaborator on my last record, had been telling me of a studio he had been working out of in the Lower East Side of Manhattan with Kevin Copeland. I thought this would be a great space to create in. I wrote 'Yesterday, With You' about longing for a feeling you just can't quite put your finger on, or name. Feeling mostly alright, but still feeling like a piece of you is missing. After the sessions we sent it over to Sam Cohen to mix, and D. James Goodwin to master."Video director Dylan Kaplowitz said about the collaboration: "Each of the roads in this video are loosely based on different memories riding around the hudson valley as a kid. Initially the first road was the route I took to see my first teen love, the roads in the middle of the sequence were the same I took to school and finally in the end sequence the rider is on the route I would take home to my family. This process formed as I was going through the footage and realized wow all of these roads are the same roads I took! Often alone and deep in thought. To me, this sequence feels like we're watching the character on their own way home."Earlier this year, Wolf released his critically acclaimed album Brighter Lighting, which was produced by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Sharon Van Etten) and featured Wilco's Nels Cline and Josh Jaeger (Angel Olsen). Earmilk reviewed the album (9/10) and called it "a great folk tale that'll take you from mountain-high to valley-low in just over a half-hour," while Paste reviewed the single "Like This, Anymore" and called it "the perfect summery tune to just sit back and take it all in." The album has also been covered by Forbes, Allston Pudding, and NPR Music, who added every single to their New Music Friday playlists. Wolf also sat down with Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold on the Talkhouse podcast to discuss the new album."Yesterday, With You" Credits:Written By: Elijah Wolf-ChristensenProduced By: Elijah Wolf-Christensen, Joshua Jaeger, Kevin CopelandElijah Wolf: Vocals, Piano, Electric GuitarPaul Spring: Vocals, Nylon String Guitar Robin Pecknold: Vocals, Electric Bass Kevin Copeland: Electric GuitarJoshua Jaeger: Drums, Piano, Echoplex.



