Ryan Culwell Announces New Album "Run Like A Bull" Out January 28, 2022

Today, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ryan Culwell announced his new album Run Like A Bull will release on January 28th via Missing Piece Records. He also shared the official video for the album's first single "All I Got," a grizzled song that finds satisfaction in burning out rather than fading away.
"This song has always sounded drunk to me, like that good waxahachie feeling you get a few beers before the room starts spinning," stated Culwell. "My life feels like that too, real nice if I keep one foot on the ground."
Recorded with longtime friend and collaborator Neilson Hubbard (Mary Gauthier, Kim Richey), Run Like A Bull is raw and magnetic, channeling Neil Young
and Billy Joe Shaver as it searches for a middle ground between release and restraint, impulse and inhibition, recklessness and responsibility. Culwell faces down his own worst instincts, grappling with weighty, existential notions the way Flannery O'Connor might, conjuring up images of alternating beauty and brutality.
In stark contrast to his approach to his previous album The Last American, which was recorded piecemeal over the course of more than a year of deliberate layering and experimentation, Culwell cut the entirety of Run Like A Bull in just four days. He relied on honest, intuitive performances from his all-star bandmates, including Juan Solorzano (Devon Gilfillian, Becca Mancari), Kris Donegan (Rhett Walker, Brett
Eldredge) and Will Kimbrough (Rodney Crowell, Todd Snider) along with spare, unfussy production from Hubbard. Guest vocalists also include Natalie
Schlabs, Betsy Phillips, and Caroline Spence. The intimacy is palpable from the outset, but heavy as it may seem at times, Run Like A Bull is at its core a deeply optimistic record. For all the brooding guitars and gut-punch delivery, it's ultimately a testament to the power of human connection and resilience that find hope and gratitude in quiet moments and subtle gestures.
Recently, Ryan Culwell and Aubrie Sellers released a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like A Hole," which Rolling Stone called a "somber, haunted duet." Run Like A Bull follows Culwell's critically acclaimed 2018 LP The Last American, which was embraced by BrooklynVegan, The Boot, NPR's Weekend Edition and many more. Wide Open Country called the album a "poignant masterpiece" and Rolling Stone said, "It took three years for this Texas-born singer-songwriter to follow up his bleak but marvelous LP Flatlands - and this 180 from that 2015 release's spare sound was worth the wait."
Track Listing:
01) Colorado Blues
02) All I Got
03) Dead Man
04) Let's Go Crazy
05) Wild Sometimes
06) What You Waiting For
07) This Town
08) Keep Your Head Up
09) It Won't Stop
10) Certain Light
11) Don't Let Go
Tour Dates:
10/06 - Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing*
10/08 - Galveston, TX @ Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe
10/09 - Houston, TX @ McGonigel's Mucky Duck
10/15 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
10/21 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
10/23 - Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge
11/03 - Lubbock, TX @ The Blue Light
11/05 - Turkey, TX @ Hotel Turkey
11/06 - Amarillo, TX @ Golden Light Cantina
*supporting Jack Ingram.