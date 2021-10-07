Music Icons David Long & Shane O'Neill Release 'Albert The Painter' From Their 'Moll & Zeis' LP





The film footage is from the Mitchell and Kenyon 1901 collection, filmed in Ireland between May 1901 and June 1902 and colourised using DeOldify. Based on Hermann Hesse's short story 'The Painter' (1918), details from two of his paintings (Landschaft Im Tessan Aquarell (1924) and Albogasio Aquarell (1925) - are also used.



Recorded remotely during the lockdown with varied themes, their long-player includes 11 gorgeous offerings from these legacy artists. Having fronted successful 1980's post-punk / indie rock bands Into Paradise and Blue In Heaven, respectively, together they have created some genuinely invigorating new music.



Over the past few months, the duo have built up anticipation for the release internationally by releasing two stunning EPs - 'Dreams Come' and 'Far From Home', both of which has garnered the duo excellent reviews and radio play in dozens of countries. They also recently shared videos for the track 'Moll & Zeis' and 'Earth Moves'.



"We wanted to make an album that could and should be listened to all the way through. It was an equal collaboration, Shane and myself have known each other so long that there was never a problem editing each other if something didn't fit with the song. We had no time restrictions, or release dates to go by, so we took our time with this album and thought about every aspect of it," says







Shane O'Neill fronted Blue In Heaven, who released several singles and demos (including one produced by U2's The Edge) before signing to Island Records in 1985. Their debut album 'All The Gods Men' was produced by



Growing up in Dublin, Long and O'Neill have known each other since they were 6 or 7, when they knocked over Shane's TV set, fighting over which channel to watch. Their first band was a trio called amuse with



Released on



TRACK LIST

1. Earth Moves

2. In Out

3. Far From Home

4. Morning Song

5. Moll & Zeis

6. Finnegan

7. Albert The Painter

8. For You

9. Wandering

10. Dreams Come

11. Moll & Zeis (Country Mix)



Written, recorded, produced & performed by

Additional singing on Albert The Painter by Bee Bee

Album Cover Art by Noel Farrell

Country Pylon Recordings 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Irish underground music icons David Long and Shane O'Neill present their new video for 'Albert The Painter', a beautiful song that evokes moods and creates feelings you might not even be aware that you had. Found on their debut album 'Moll & Zeis', this song is about a refugee who prefers to walk the roads alone, gaining inspiration for his creations.The film footage is from the Mitchell and Kenyon 1901 collection, filmed in Ireland between May 1901 and June 1902 and colourised using DeOldify. Based on Hermann Hesse's short story 'The Painter' (1918), details from two of his paintings (Landschaft Im Tessan Aquarell (1924) and Albogasio Aquarell (1925) - are also used.Recorded remotely during the lockdown with varied themes, their long-player includes 11 gorgeous offerings from these legacy artists. Having fronted successful 1980's post-punk / indie rock bands Into Paradise and Blue In Heaven, respectively, together they have created some genuinely invigorating new music.Over the past few months, the duo have built up anticipation for the release internationally by releasing two stunning EPs - 'Dreams Come' and 'Far From Home', both of which has garnered the duo excellent reviews and radio play in dozens of countries. They also recently shared videos for the track 'Moll & Zeis' and 'Earth Moves'."We wanted to make an album that could and should be listened to all the way through. It was an equal collaboration, Shane and myself have known each other so long that there was never a problem editing each other if something didn't fit with the song. We had no time restrictions, or release dates to go by, so we took our time with this album and thought about every aspect of it," says David Long. David Long was the face of 1980s band Into Paradise, who released two albums and several EP's on legendary British independent label Setanta Records and also one major - Ensign. Their most successful album was their major record label debut, the Adrian Borland-produced 'Churchtown'.Shane O'Neill fronted Blue In Heaven, who released several singles and demos (including one produced by U2's The Edge) before signing to Island Records in 1985. Their debut album 'All The Gods Men' was produced by Martin Hannett (Joy Division, Magazine, New Order, OMD, Happy Mondays). 1986 brought the 'Explicit Material' LP, produced by Island Records head Chris Blackwell and Eric Thorngren. Their popularity grew as they did the live circuit with U2, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Damned and New Order. The band later reformed in 1990 as The Blue Angels.Growing up in Dublin, Long and O'Neill have known each other since they were 6 or 7, when they knocked over Shane's TV set, fighting over which channel to watch. Their first band was a trio called amuse with David on bass and vocals, Shane on guitar, and Dave Clarke (Warren Zevon, now Hothouse Flowers) on drums. After splitting and doing their separate thing, around 1996 they recorded an album as Supernaut.Released on September 10, the 'Moll & Zeis' EP is out now, available across online platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where their two recently-released 'Dreams Come' and 'Far From Home' EPs can also be found.TRACK LIST1. Earth Moves2. In Out3. Far From Home4. Morning Song5. Moll & Zeis6. Finnegan7. Albert The Painter8. For You9. Wandering10. Dreams Come11. Moll & Zeis (Country Mix)Written, recorded, produced & performed by David Long & Shane O'NeillAdditional singing on Albert The Painter by Bee BeeAlbum Cover Art by Noel FarrellCountry Pylon Recordings 2021.



