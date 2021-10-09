Tomorrow X Together Announces 1st Japanese EP 'Chaotic Wonderland' Available On December 3, 2021





TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as "Tomorrow by Together," has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI. In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) K-pop's 'It' band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI) will release Chaotic Wonderland, their 1st EP in Japanese, via UMe on December 3, 2021, in the U.S.The EP features four tracks including Japanese versions of "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" and "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)" (*Original Korean versions are featured on The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE and The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE respectively). It also contains the Japanese original song, "Ito," which will be featured as the opening theme in a Japanese TV drama, Spiral Labyrinth - DNA Forensic Investigation, which starts to air on October 15. This song is about a "bond" / "strong relationship" and is written by the popular Japanese band GReeeeN.Chaotic Wonderland will be available in three formats: Limited Edition A, CD+DVD containing music video and making of the video; Limited Edition B, CD+DVD containing the making of the cover photo session; and Standard Edition, CD only.TOMORROW X TOGETHER's second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE (released in May), landed at No.5 on the Billboard 200 which is a new record for the group. The album stayed in the chart for nine consecutive weeks, entering the chart once again at No.8 (as of Sept.4) and continued to chart for a total of 13 weeks, which is the longest record among K-pop groups who released an album in 2021.In Japan, The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY and minisode1 : Blue Hour (released last year), STILL DREAMING and The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE (released this year), all of the 4 consecutive albums reached No.1 in a row on Oricon Weekly Album chart.Limited Edition A (CD+DVD)DVD contains Music Video and making of the video.8-page Booklet1 Selfie Photo Card (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed / specific design for Limited Edition A)Limited Edition B (CD+DVD)DVD contains the making of the photo session for the cover photo8-page Booklet1 Selfie Photo Card (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed / specific design for Limited Edition B)Standard Edition (CD)The first pressing to include 1 Selfie Photo Card (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed / specific design for Standard Edition)TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as "Tomorrow by Together," has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI. In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards. Through music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to tell personal stories that draw empathy from youth all over the world. Their relatable and universal narrative has enabled their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, to rank No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a chart-topper and K-pop's 'It' Band of 2021.



