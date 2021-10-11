Birdtalker Release Long-Awaited Self-Titled Sophomore Album



"This album is about figuring out how to find your way in spite of being unsure, and also the feeling of loss that comes with letting go of the old ways," stated the band. "When you plug your life's navigation back into your own gut, how scary and great that feels at the same time."



The band also shared their new official video for "Old Sob Story," which they called "a bit dark and a bit silly. Just like us." PopMatters raved, "Its rambunctious energy reflects the band as a whole, with melodies as driving and persistent as its aforementioned clowns."



Fronted by Zack and Dani Green, along with Brian Seligman (guitar),



This time around, the group found themselves much more comfortable in their own skin with no deadlines, zero restrictions, and a crystal-clear vision. It allowed them the time and space to be more explorative and curious, which can be heard in the expanded sonic palette across the album and the creative confident songwriting. The band recently spoke with Ditty TV and stated, "This new record was made from a place where urgency and timeline were non-issues. It was strangely aligned for us to hole up, write, and get into the studio to make these songs. The freedom that space provided contributed to a lot of exploration and collaboration with the whole band in a way we had not yet experienced. I think the arrangements are cleverer, the lyrics feel more lived in, and the energy in the performances reflects the joy it was to create."



This summer, Birdtalker teased out a series of new songs from the album, starting with the lead single "Better Days," a tranquil yet stirring tune that found the quintet reawakening and optimistically looking forward. It was followed by "Old Sob Story," a rollicking song full of bravado and sass that Rolling Stone called "at times evoking the dramatic flair of the Decemberists' Colin Meloy, at others the bravado (and glammy tones of Marc Bolan." Other standouts included the emphatic track "Taking Control," the breezy duet "Tides," and the defiant "I Know," which the band described as "a song about trusting the stomach, not necessarily the uncountable programmed stories and information we receive along the way."







Track Listing:

1) Right On Time

2) I Know

3) Better Days

4) Clear Water

5) Old Sob Story

6) The Dream

7) Taking Control

8) Tides

9) Nothing Ever Stays

10) Dawn

11) Alright

12) Apes In A Daydream



Tour Dates:

10/08 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/09 - Cambridge, MA @

10/22 - Aspen, CO @ Wheeler Opera House

10/23 - Denver, CO @

10/24 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The

10/28 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/29 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Fox Cabaret

10/30 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/02 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

11/03 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

11/04 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkley

11/05 - Felton, CA @ Felton

11/09 - Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/11 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/13 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

11/16 - Waco, TX @

11/17 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

11/18 - San Antonio, TX @ Sam's Burger Joint

11/19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

11/20 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

