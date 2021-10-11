Hard Rock Trio The Warning Release Debut EP Mayday





The Warning, which features sisters Daniela Daniela "Dany" [guitar, lead vocals, piano], Paulina "Pau" [drums, vocals, piano], and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal [bass, piano, backing vocals], is a hard-hitting power trio that captivates listeners with their infectious and unapologetic rock. Alongside singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, the band recently released their new cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," which was featured on The



The sisters kicked off their music career by building a powerful online presence, amassing over 120 million YouTube views and 15 million streams. Soon, they found themselves performing with everyone from



Produced by the legendary

"We grew a lot by working with David," said Ale. "He really helped us refine the sound. We've matured, but our love for energy is still there!"



The Warning moved into high gear earlier this year with the release of a stream of singles off of their album. They quickly racked up a million streams upon the release of "CHOKE," the album's first single. Meanwhile, "EVOLVE," the second single, muses on the ever-present obsession with evolving and examines its dehumanizing impact. Recorded in the band's native Spanish, "MARTIRIO" dives into the strength derived from acceptance of suffering.



The EP kicks off with the fiery "DISCIPLE," showcasing a band that has evolved and mastered the art of building tension, deftly moving through stunning signature changes, and exploding into compelling choruses that demand the listener to shout-sing along. The album also features the punk-tinged "ANIMOSITY," which sends up a clear warning about feelings masked but not buried as well as "Z," a rebellious song about Generation Z, youth, vices, virtues and the age in which we currently live.

"We are so proud to present the first half of our album through the MAYDAY EP," said the band. "It's a blend of six well-balanced songs that touch topics close to our personal experiences - something that hasn't been the case in our previous works - brought together with newfound musical ways of expressing them!"



The Warning has drawn wide acclaim from media including Loudwire, Rolling Stone and Rolling Stone Mexico, and Billboard Argentina. In addition, Pau was called out by



Coming soon: The Warning will tear up the Welcome To Rockville Festival in November. At the beginning of next year, they'll take the stage for a two-night sold-out run at the Troubadour and open for the



The Warning infuse rock music with a much-needed shot of adrenaline. The Monterrey, Mexico trio of sisters—Daniela "Dany" [guitar, lead vocals, piano], Paulina "Pau" [drums, vocals, piano], and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal [bass, piano, backing vocals]—charge forward with head-spinning riffs, unpredictable rhythms, stadium-size beats, and skyscraping vocals. 