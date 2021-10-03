James Blake Release New Album Friends That Break Your Heart Out Now!





The GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer unassumingly operates as the enigmatic engine behind some of the most influential albums of the 21st century. He produced choice cuts on Frank Ocean's Blonde and Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. as well as JAY-Z's 4:44 and Beyoncé's Lemonade—to which he also lent his voice in both cases. Feature appearances span "Stop Trying to Be God" with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake releases his highly anticipated new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, via Republic Records/Universal Music. The 12-track album is James Blakes' first new full-length album in three years."An excellent showcase of Mr. Blake's gifts, which on the evidence here remain intact a dozen years into his winding career." - The Wall Street Journal"His most beautiful work to date" - DIY Magazine"Few artists can make such heartbreak sound so pretty, while still reflecting on all its weirdness and complexity." - The IndependentOf the album, James says: "This album is my favorite so far. I know that's what you'd expect me to say because I made it, and all artists think their new album is their best album…But it actually is, so..."Tonight, the artist continues his 2021 Fall Tour playing to a packed house at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, followed by a stop at New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall on October 9th, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta's Tabernacle on October 15th.Earlier this Fall, James Blake announced his 2022 UK and Europe tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 9-show tour will kick off on April 30th in Glasgow at the O2 Academy and wrap with a final show at London's Alexandra Palace on May 17th. Tickets are on-sale now via JamesBlakeMusic.com. Friends That Break Your Heart, follows the recently released Covers EP. A collection of Blake's favorite covers, including his critically acclaimed cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed," which generated over 5 million views on TikTok. James worked closely with artist Miles Johnston to design a cover reflective of the album. The result is a visual encapsulation of the emotions brought forth throughout the body of work.FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART Tracklist:1. Famous Last Words2. Life Is Not The Same3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)4. Funeral5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)6. I'm So Blessed You're Mine7. Foot Forward8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)9. Say What You Will10. Lost Angel Nights11. Friends That Break Your Heart12. If I'm InsecureFRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART Tour Dates:*New tour dateThursday, September 16, 2021 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North ParkFriday, September 17, 2021 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory Noth ParkSunday, September 19, 2021 - San Francisco, CA - Greek Theatre^Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallWednesday, September 22, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Paramount TheatreSaturday, September 25, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl^Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - Denver, CO - The FillmoreThursday, September 30, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - The State TheatreSaturday, October 2, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore AuditoriumSunday, October 3, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Chicago TheatreWednesday, October 6, 2021 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang TheatreFriday, October 8, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore PhiladelphiaSaturday, October 9, 2021 - New York, NY - Radio City Music HallTuesday, October 12, 2021 - Washington, DC - The AnthemWednesday, October 13, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts CenterFriday, October 15, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleSaturday, April 30, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy*Sunday, May 1, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo*Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal*Friday, May 6, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen*Saturday, May 7, 2022 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall*Monday, May 9, 2022 - Paris, FR - Salle Pleyel*Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli*Sunday, May 15, 2022 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy*Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace*^Not a Live Nation DateThe GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer unassumingly operates as the enigmatic engine behind some of the most influential albums of the 21st century. He produced choice cuts on Frank Ocean's Blonde and Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. as well as JAY-Z's 4:44 and Beyoncé's Lemonade—to which he also lent his voice in both cases. Feature appearances span "Stop Trying to Be God" with Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi on Travis Scott's epic ASTROWORLD and " King's Dead " with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future from the chart-dominating Black Panther: The Album. The latter not only went triple-platinum, but it also earned Blake his first GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance." Simultaneously, he emerged as pop's most celebrated outlier with his dynamic solo output. He introduced a singular sound on 2011's James Blake. Awarding the record a rare 9.0-out-of-10 score, Pitchfork crowned it one of "Top 100 Albums of the Decade So Far (2010-2014)." On its heels, the 2013 Overgrown illustrated his rare magnetic ability to align the likes of Brian Eno and RZA on the same project. It notably received the 2013 Mercury Prize and secured Blake's "Best New Artist" nomination at the GRAMMY® Awards. After 2016's The Colour In Anything, he reached new critical and commercial peaks with Assume Form during 2019. It bowed at #21 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his highest entry to date. Beyond clocking 300 million cumulative streams in under a year, it garnered the GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Alternative Album" and graced "Best of 2019" lists for outlets including Time Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, DJ Booth, and Esquire. Since then, Blake has treated fans to Instagram live performances, new music sneak peaks and two critically acclaimed EPs; Before and Covers. The artist entertained fans through COVID-19, while live music was put on hold. Additionally, he oversees 1-800 Dinosaur, which spans a club night, record label, and radio show. As he prepares his fifth album, James Blake's shadow over popular music only continues to grow.



