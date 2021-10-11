Molly Johnson Spreads Holiday Cheer With Brand New Single "Don't You Know It's Christmas" Out Now





Winter's Got New York, NY (Top40 Charts) JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter Molly Johnson has officially kicked off the holiday season today with the release of her brand new single, "Don't You Know It's Christmas," via Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. Along with the undeniably catchy new song, Johnson has also announced she will be releasing a special full length holiday album, It's A Snow Globe World, on October 29th. The 10-track album is available for pre-order now.It's A Snow Globe World is made up of 6 newly recorded, soon to be holiday favorites, along with tracks from the artist's 2020 release, This Holiday Season. About the album, Molly commented, "It's an unexpected holiday LP, filled with joy and happiness and sometimes a little blue, as we all look to a brighter day. "The new project, which is a mix of original and cover tracks, was produced and engineered by Juno Award Winning John 'Beetle' Bailey and features Molly's three-piece band, that includes acclaimed Canadian musicians Davide DiRenzo (Drums), Mike Downes (Bass) and Robi Botos (Piano) with special guest Toronto's own guitarist Donna Grantis, who is best known for performing and recording with the late Prince and 3rdeyegirl.After spending the last year honing her craft in a Toronto recording studio Molly is ready to hit the road and share her music live and in-person. Starting December 12th, the artist will be on a select city tour, spreading holiday cheer with stops in London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, and in Toronto at the iconic Massey Hall.Known as one of Canada's greatest voices, JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter Molly Johnson has captivated audiences all over the globe with her distinct voice and authentic stage presence. The Toronto, ON born and bred singer-songwriter has performed throughout Canada, the United States, and Europe And has shared the stage with renowned artists including Tom Cochrane, Blue Rodeo, Tom Jones, Jackie Richardson, Anne Murray, Stéphane Grappelli, Peter Appleyard and more. Johnson has had the opportunity to perform for some of the world's most prominent icons including the Prince and late Princess of Wales on the Royal Yacht Britannia, as well as Nelson Mandela and legendary producer and trumpeter Quincy Jones. Molly has been awarded the Queen's Jubilee medal, and in 2008, was honoured with becoming an Officer of The Order Of Canada (O.C.). This rare distinction was given to Molly to recognize her philanthropic work for a variety of causes and for her international contributions to the arts. It's A Snow Globe World is Molly's eighth studio album.Upcoming Tour Date:December 12 - London, ON - Aeolian HallDecember 14 - Quebec City, QC - Palais MontcalmDecember 15 - Montreal, QC - Corona TheatreDecember 17 - Toronto, ON - Massey HallDecember 18 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts CentreDecember 20 - St. Catharine's, ON - Bravo Niagara FestivalIt's A Snow Globe World Full Track Listing:Don't you know it's ChristmasPainted BlueI Don't Like Christmas (When You're Not Around)This Holiday SeasonChristmas In HopetownWinter WonderlandBrighter DayMaybe This yearWhat Are You Doing New Years Eve ?Winter's Got Spring Up It's Sleeve.



