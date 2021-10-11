Molly Johnson Spreads Holiday Cheer With Brand New Single "Don't You Know It's Christmas" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter Molly
Johnson has officially kicked off the holiday season today with the release of her brand new single, "Don't You Know It's Christmas," via Universal Music
Canada, the country's leading music company. Along with the undeniably catchy new song, Johnson has also announced she will be releasing a special full length holiday album, It's A Snow Globe
World, on October 29th. The 10-track album is available for pre-order now.
It's A Snow Globe
World is made up of 6 newly recorded, soon to be holiday favorites, along with tracks from the artist's 2020 release, This Holiday Season. About the album, Molly
commented, "It's an unexpected holiday LP, filled with joy and happiness and sometimes a little blue, as we all look to a brighter day. "
The new project, which is a mix of original and cover tracks, was produced and engineered by Juno Award Winning John 'Beetle' Bailey and features Molly's three-piece band, that includes acclaimed Canadian musicians Davide
DiRenzo (Drums), Mike Downes (Bass) and Robi Botos (Piano) with special guest Toronto's own guitarist Donna Grantis, who is best known for performing and recording with the late Prince
and 3rdeyegirl.
After spending the last year honing her craft in a Toronto recording studio Molly
is ready to hit the road and share her music live and in-person. Starting December 12th, the artist will be on a select city tour, spreading holiday cheer with stops in London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, and in Toronto at the iconic Massey Hall.
Known as one of Canada's greatest voices, JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter Molly
Johnson has captivated audiences all over the globe with her distinct voice and authentic stage presence. The Toronto, ON born and bred singer-songwriter has performed throughout Canada, the United States, and Europe
And has shared the stage with renowned artists including Tom Cochrane, Blue Rodeo, Tom Jones, Jackie Richardson, Anne Murray, Stéphane Grappelli, Peter
Appleyard and more. Johnson has had the opportunity to perform for some of the world's most prominent icons including the Prince
and late Princess of Wales on the Royal Yacht Britannia, as well as Nelson
Mandela and legendary producer and trumpeter Quincy
Jones. Molly
has been awarded the Queen's Jubilee medal, and in 2008, was honoured with becoming an Officer of The Order Of Canada (O.C.). This rare distinction was given to Molly
to recognize her philanthropic work for a variety of causes and for her international contributions to the arts. It's A Snow Globe
World is Molly's eighth studio album.
Upcoming Tour Date:
December 12 - London, ON - Aeolian Hall
December 14 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
December 15 - Montreal, QC - Corona
Theatre
December 17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
December 18 - Ottawa, ON - National
Arts Centre
December 20 - St. Catharine's, ON - Bravo Niagara Festival
It's A Snow Globe
World Full Track Listing:
Don't you know it's Christmas
Painted Blue
I Don't Like Christmas (When You're Not Around)
This Holiday Season
Christmas In Hopetown
Winter Wonderland
Brighter Day
Maybe This year
What Are You Doing New Years Eve ?
Winter's Got Spring
Up It's Sleeve.