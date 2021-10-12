Todd Dulaney Leads The Largest Change In Music Production Ever With DulaneyLand Music





The DulaneyLand New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A good understanding of the music production process is perhaps the most common hangup of new artists, producers, and engineers. Without the watchful eye of experienced professionals doing their thing, individuals new to the industry are left faking it until they make it or repeatedly starting over until they get it right.Enter DulaneyLand Music. Even with the most experienced team on your side, DulaneyLand music understands that the production process can be long and arduous, but they're here to help. The new Dulaneyland Music on-demand production subscription service created by Grammy-nominated musician and former pro-baseball player Todd Dulaney lives by the motto that "Everything Starts With a Song."Unlike anything available on the market today, DulaneyLand Music's on-demand subscription service offers help with song production, creative artist concepts, marketing, distribution, and coaching. This process makes it able to mass-produce high-quality music for a fraction of what it would cost to hire a team of professional music producers, background vocalists, musicians, and mix masters."The music industry does not always yield pleasant experiences for creatives. So my team and I have put together a system that takes the weight off of any and everyone that desires to record a song." - Todd Dulaney, Founder & CEOThe DulaneyLand Music turnkey system allows users to create an entirely produced song in less than a week with subscription rates for three songs per month starting at $1500. In addition, all registered artists will have access to a full suite of additional enhancers to bring their music to life. As company offering and updates are being announced weekly, DulaneyLand Music will host its virtual grand opening on October 15, 2021at 7p CST on Facebook and Instagram Live. For more information on DulaneyLand Music subscription services, please visit https://dulaneylandmusic.com/.



