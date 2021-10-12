Bryan Adams Releases Lead Single From Newly-Announced Album 'So Happy It Hurts'





Bryan Adams' music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries. He is a Companion of the Order of Canada and has garnered many awards and accolades including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Known the world over for his signature brand of feel-good rock music, today acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams releases the title track from his forthcoming studio album, So Happy It Hurts.The song 'So Happy it Hurts' is available for streaming and download on all digital platforms here. The accompanying official music video directed by Adams will be released today. Premium YouTube members can join Adams for an exclusive afterparty immediately following the video premiere.The album So Happy it Hurts, scheduled for release March 11th, 2022, marks Bryan Adams' 15th release and features 12 new songs co-written by him. The album will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, deluxe CD with a lenticular cover and hardbound book and vinyl. An exclusive colour vinyl and a limited edition box set which includes the deluxe CD, vinyl, hardbound book and signed photo are also available for pre-order.Bryan Adams' music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries. He is a Companion of the Order of Canada and has garnered many awards and accolades including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy award, an American Music Award, ASCAP Film and Television Music Award as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



