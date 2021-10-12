



https://llyrecords.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) French punk outfit Nightwatchers launch their second full-length album "Common Crusades". A politically thematic, melodic punk rock album, lyrically dealing with institutional racism and Islamophobia in modern-day France."Common Crusades" is the musical and lyrical continuity of Nightwatchers' 2019 debut album "La paix ou le sable". Both albums deal with events surrounding France's colonial era, but from different perspectives. While the lyrics of "La paix ou le sable" were written with the objective of raising awareness of France's violent past, "Common Crusades" mainly focuses on the aftermath of these conflicts, highlighting how colonial ideas, strongly characterized by racism and Islamophobia, still affects political decision-making in the country.The band comments on the lyrical message of "Common Crusades": "One of the objectives of this record is to highlight the fact that Islam has always been the priority target of the universalist project of the French Republic. Right now, the separatist project that is tied to the supposed political organization of a "radical" or "fundamentalist" Islam in France seems to be largely fantasized. Some polemicists and historians have contributed to feeding this conspiracist fantasy, which is now the origin of a bill ratified by the National Assembly."(For more info, look up; "The Separatist Law", or "Law to Reinforce Republican Values").Nightwatchers second album "Common Crusades" offers 10 melodic punk rock tracks, all contributing to the overall story and theme of the album. Fast-paced, distorted, and punchy cuts are mixed with tracks highlighting a colder and post-punk influenced side of Nightwatchers. The sound is perfectly captured by studio engineer Mathieu Zuzek.All the lyrics of "Common Crusades" are based on speeches and writings made by individuals who exploited occupied territories during France's colonial era, as well as speeches and writings of present-day politicians."Common Crusades" is released on all digital platforms October 8, 2021 via Lövely Records. The album will be released on vinyl on November 26. CD release date TBA.Nightwatchers:Freddy Coste - Drums Kevin Bodei - Guitars, VocalsJulien Virgos - Guitars, Vocals David Mareau - Bass, Vocalshttps://www.facebook.com/nghtwtchrshttps://www.instagram.com/nightwatcherspunk/https://nightwatcherspunk.bandcamp.comwww.facebook.com/LLYrecordswww.instagram.com/lovely_recordshttps://llyrecords.com



