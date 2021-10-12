San Diego Pop Punk Band Summer Years Debut Second Single Off Upcoming EP



www.instagram.com/encirecords New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Diego, CA pop-punk band Summer Years have released "The Picture You Paint," the second single off their upcoming EP 'You Can't Live There Forever'."The Picture You Paint's overall premise is dealing with doubt. As musicians, we kinda live a life of constant Show & Tell to our fans, friends, and family. These days, especially, even the most passionate/understanding supporters & teammates can quickly lose touch of the artists' vision/potential and basically dismiss them entirely. The smallest comment/action of doubt can be very potent and contagious (sometimes even making its way into the artists' mind.) So the song is coming from a Relic/Lifer's evolved mindset of understanding the bliss/oasis that comes from creating art for nobody but themselves and letting the dominoes fall as they may. The video is a compilation of the post-pandemic live shows we've been so honored and lucky to play and capture thanks to the help of our extremely supportive local scene."- Mike Liorti (Summer Years)Summer Years' core sound is comprised of powerful rhythms, melodic guitar parts, and meaningful lyrics. With influences rooted in the classic pop-punk of bands such as Blink 182 and Jimmy Eat World, Summer Years explore a sound that bridges generations of punk rock.Recorded in the midst of the global pandemic, the band's forthcoming EP 'You Can't Live There Forever' was produced by Adam Sisco ("This Light" & " Blue Skies "), Chris Szczech & Mike Liorti ("The Picture You Paint", " What You're Made Of ", " Not Letting Go " and " Small World ") and mixed by Chris Lord Alge (Green Day, The All-American Rejects) and Steve Rizun (NOFX, The Flatliners)."Moving forward with a project like this was intimidating because there was no clear future set before us, no shows or tours to work towards or any inkling of what the future of the music industry will be like. It was just us in there getting it done with a lot of uncertainty in our future. It was really cathartic at the same time because we felt really fortunate to be able to do what we love during these times and to be able to be creative and expressive is a healing force," says Lanari. "The word perseverance really comes to mind with this EP, and it's really fitting for walking through the last year and a half."When asked to describe the band's sound, Lanari explains, "Summer Years is rock music. Pop & punk rock-infused music, but at its core, it's for anyone who likes to rock and enjoys lots of melody. We definitely operate with the energy and big rhythms of a punk band, but I think we will always be accessible to anyone. Kids who are just getting into guitar music or who have never listened to pop punk! I think our music is for everyone. Even soccer moms. Haha.""The sort of song that radiates feelings of sunshine and good times past, present and future, the band deliver an anthem for every long hot day and blurry-eyed night that you have ever experienced. Euphoric riffs, huge choruses and even a lovely chuggy bridge for good measure, it has a little bit of everything."- ROCK SOUND"If it's an uplifting pop punk tune you're after, then look no further than the first single from the forthcoming Summer Years EP. 'This Light' is ebullient with an important message to boot - can someone say summer anthem?"- The Alt Club.www.facebook.com/summeryearsbandwww.instagram.com/summeryearsrockwww.instagram.com/encirecords



