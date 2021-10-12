Louisville KY Alt-Duo Feral Vices Releasing 5-Song EP 'With Offerings' On December 3rd



Created by accident after the crumbling of two different bands, the two friends behind Feral Vices,

The EP's first single + music video "Mass Produce Your Revolution" is now streaming.



Hoagland says, "The song is about how we give these massive platforms to people who really don't actually know all that much of what they're talking about. It's buzzwords in a nice package so we just consume it. The second part of the song is about how these ultra-rich business people or specifically celebrities are throwing their pocket change into something just for the press and getting even more money out of it than they put in and it all becomes this vicious cycle that we all participate in."



He adds, "The goal of the video was to really invoke the feeling of the rock and hardcore videos of the early 2000's that were super influential for us and the director,

"Mass Produce Your Revolution" music video: https://youtu.be/-mw_eyKi8T0

Video created by

Stream the new single on streaming platforms here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/feralvices/mass-produce-your-revolution

Pre-save the "With Offerings" EP here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/feralvices/with-offerings-2



Website: https://www.feralvices.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FeralVices

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FeralVices

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/feralvices/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louisville KY alternative rock duo Feral Vices will release a 5 song EP titled 'With Offerings' on December 3rd. Recorded in the spring of 2021 with Nik Bruzzese, the EP provides plenty of riffs you can bang your head to and melodies you can sing along with.Created by accident after the crumbling of two different bands, the two friends behind Feral Vices, Alexander Hoagland (guitar, vocals) and Justin Cottner (drums), had a newfound vigor and drive. With the simple goal of making music that the two of them would want to listen to, Feral Vices was allowed the freedom to be whatever they wanted it to be and found its comfortable place in the conversation of other two-piece bands like Royal Blood and Death from Above 1979 while bringing in influences not found in those bands like the Jesus Lizard and Refused.The EP's first single + music video "Mass Produce Your Revolution" is now streaming.Hoagland says, "The song is about how we give these massive platforms to people who really don't actually know all that much of what they're talking about. It's buzzwords in a nice package so we just consume it. The second part of the song is about how these ultra-rich business people or specifically celebrities are throwing their pocket change into something just for the press and getting even more money out of it than they put in and it all becomes this vicious cycle that we all participate in."He adds, "The goal of the video was to really invoke the feeling of the rock and hardcore videos of the early 2000's that were super influential for us and the director, James Wightman. We wanted something that matched the frantic energy of the song and also had a visual aesthetic that was as eye catching as the song was sonically.""Mass Produce Your Revolution" music video: https://youtu.be/-mw_eyKi8T0Video created by James Gregory WightmanStream the new single on streaming platforms here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/feralvices/mass-produce-your-revolutionPre-save the "With Offerings" EP here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/feralvices/with-offerings-2Website: https://www.feralvices.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/FeralVicesTwitter: https://twitter.com/FeralVicesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/feralvices/



