Carrie Cunningham Says It Best With New Single

Be sure to check out the Showgirl Series at www.carrielive.com and follow Carrie on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Carrie Cunningham has released the tenth and final single from her Showgirl Series! "Nothing Says It Best" is now available on all streaming platforms. With broken-hearted lyrics like we could talk this love to death or we could just save our breath, this beautiful ballad tells the story of a love that just didn't work out.Carrie's Showgirl Series has been receiving positive reviews from fans and both international and domestic press over the course of the year. Music City Melodies stated, "We have become fast fans of singer/songwriter Carrie Cunningham and her Showgirl Series, where she has been releasing a new single every month during 2021." In addition, BuzzMusic commented "We're thoroughly impressed with Carrie Cunningham's lyrical dexterity...Carrie Cunningham leaves us with equal amounts of passion and introspection."Richard Dales Coupland of Zetland FM Country (UK) added "What can you call Carrie Cunningham? She has a style all of her own, almost a musical chameleon. We've rocked, we've danced, we've chilled and now we've a sumptuous track to just about sum up an artists tour de force with her latest diamond Nothing Says it Best."Carrie has also received coverage from Music Row Magazine, The Country Note, New Music Weekly Magazine, Medium, About the Noise, Today in Nashville, Music and Tour News, World Authors, Caesar Live N Loud, Divine Magazine, Skope Magazine, Rock Era Magazine, Mundane Magazine, Volatile Weekly, Vents Magazine and more.Carrie's upcoming full-length album "Showgirl" is set to be released in November 2021.Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, Collective Soul and more.Be sure to check out the Showgirl Series at www.carrielive.com and follow Carrie on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and Twitter.



