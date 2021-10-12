Tigers & Flies - "Among Everything Else" - Out 12 November 2021





Harry Badger - Saxophone. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Raised on the salted air and pebbled beaches amidst the faded seaside opulence of Brighton, Tigers and Flies spent much of their formative years building a friendship forged on a diet of the melodies and rhythms to be found deep within their parents' wildly eclectic record collections. A worthy and noble pursuit for anyone, from those wonderfully endless hours, those bottomless cups of tea great ideas can flourish. Tigers and Flies are a great and flourishing idea.Tigers and Flies enjoy a rare sense of musical individuality. And the musicality they bring is something of note. Their sound belies their years and it begs us to continue the search with them. The search for something fresh in pop music. And then it delivers. There's much to hear. Something rich for us all.From the bounce and sunny optimism of Orange Juice to the brutalist edge of Gang of Four. From XTC to Bacharach. Each listen to "Among Everything Else", their debut full-length record, offers more. A harmony appears where you're convinced there wasn't one before, or a rhythmic change you hadn't noticed. A lyrical twist. Harmonies that seem to float in through an open window. Elements of early Pale Fountains or The Velvet Underground meet 80s Cherry Red Records, Stiff and Factory."Among Everything Else" is released on vinyl and digital formats on 12 November 2021.Tigers & Flies are :Arthur Arnold - Guitars & VocalsEddie Wigin - Bass Guitar & VocalsArvin Johnson - Drums & Backing Vocals Matteo Fernandes - Trumpet / FlugelRisha Alimchandani - TromboneHarry Badger - Saxophone.



