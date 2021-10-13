NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80, will be released October 29 on CD and digitally. Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80 (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW80PR
'NOW 80' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Olivia
Rodrigo's "good 4 u," Dua Lipa's "Love Again," Maneskin's "Beggin'," Polo G's "Rapstar," tracks from Doja Cat
& The Weeknd, Billie Eillish, Post Malone, Maroon 5
and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 80 features 5 hot new tracks from Bleu, New Dialogue, Weston Estate, Mills and Ben Barnes.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music
Group and Sony Music
Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music
Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80
1. Olivia
Rodrigo - good 4 u
2. Doja Cat
& The Weeknd
- You Right
3. Dua Lipa
- Love Again
4. Shawn Mendes
& Tainy - Summer of Love
5. Camila
Cabello - Don't Go Yet
6. Wizkid
ft. Justin Bieber
& Tems - Essence
7. Maroon 5
- Lost
8. Maneskin
- Beggin'
9. Tate McRae
X Khalid
- working
10. Post Malone
- Motley Crew
11. Polo G
- Rapstar
12. Billie Eilish
- Happier Than Ever
13. Imagine Dragons
- Wrecked
14. Bella Poarch
- Build a B*tch
15. Tai Verdes
- A-O-K
16. Walker Hayes
Fancy Like
NOW PRESENTS WHAT'S NEXT
17. Bleu - A Crazy Life
18. New Dialogue - Mood Swings
19. Weston Estate - Pears
20. Mills - Hollow
21. Ben Barnes - 11:11