Shinedown Announces 2022 North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Shinedown has announced their 2022 North American Tour, Shinedown
Live In Concert. Kicking off in San Francisco on January 26, the upcoming 22-date outing will see the acclaimed quartet travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Pop Evil
and Ayron Jones will support on select dates.
Fan club pre-sale begins October 13 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin October 14 at 10am local time. General on sale begins October 15 at 10am ET. Full routing below. For more details, please visit www.shinedown.com.
SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2022:
January 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^
January 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
January 29 - Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California ^
January 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^
February 1 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
February 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^
February 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
^
February 5 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra
Resort & Casino ^
February 7 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^
February 8 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^
February 10 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^
February 11 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^
February 12 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^
February 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^
February 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^
February 17 - Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^
February 18 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings
Theatre *^
February 21 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *^
February 23 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars
Windsor *^
February 25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *^
February 26 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre *^
February 27 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus *^
June 11 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival
June 17 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
* with Pop Evil
^ with Ayron Jones.
SMITH & MYERS TOUR DATES 2021
November 30 - Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland
December 1 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
December 3 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
December 4 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
December 5 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
December 7 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
December 8 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
December 9 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall
December 11 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
December 12 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
December 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at the National
Centre
December 16 - Chicago, IL @ Radius
December 17 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
December 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music
Center.