Shinedown Announces 2022 North American Tour



Fan club pre-sale begins October 13 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin October 14 at 10am local time. General on sale begins October 15 at 10am ET. Full routing below. For more details, please visit www.shinedown.com.



SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2022:

January 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

January 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

January 29 - Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California ^

January 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

February 1 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

February 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

February 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las

February 5 - Reno, NV @ Grand

February 7 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

February 8 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

February 10 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^

February 11 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

February 12 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

February 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^

February 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^

February 17 - Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^

February 18 - Winnipeg, MB @

February 21 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *^

February 23 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at

February 25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *^

February 26 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre *^

February 27 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus *^

June 11 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 17 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones.



SMITH & MYERS TOUR DATES 2021

November 30 - Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland

December 1 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

December 3 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

December 4 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

December 5 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

December 7 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

December 8 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

December 9 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall

December 11 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

December 12 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

December 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at the

December 16 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

December 17 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

