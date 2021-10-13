Record-Breaking Chart Success For New Bond Soundtrack!





No Time To Die from EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The latest James Bond film soundtrack, No Time To Die, is enjoying international chart success, especially in the UK where it's breaking records. The score for Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 has entered the Official UK Album Chart at No.7, making it the highest-charting James Bond film soundtrack to date and the highest-charting album for composer Hans Zimmer.The soundtrack has also charted in the top 40 internationally, reaching No.3 in Switzerland, No. 7 in Belgium, No. 12 in Germany, No. 25 in the Netherlands, No. 28 in France and No. 38 in Japan. It hit No.1 on the US Billboard classical albums chart and No.1 on Canada's classical albums and soundtrack charts. It peaked at No.1 on iTunes album chart in Norway and Greece and peaked at No.1 on the iTunes soundtrack charts in 11 countries - including the US, Canada and Australia (where the movie is yet to be released).Complementing Zimmer's score, the soundtrack for the 25th James Bond film features music from guitarist Johnny Marr and singer Billie Eilish - the youngest artist ever to record a James Bond theme. Her electrifying title track " No Time To Die ", co-written with brother Finneas O'Connell, topped the Official UK Singles Chart when it was released in February 2020, with the biggest opening week in the UK for a Bond theme ever.Of this record-breaking news, Hans Zimmer says: "It's incredible to think that we effectively launched this album at the BRITs in 2019! It feels fantastic that the movie and its music are finally receiving such a rapturous and record-breaking reception. If you're going to make chart history, you might as well do it with James Bond! I'm delighted."Decca Records Co-Managing Directors Laura Monks & Tom Lewis add: "We are thrilled to simultaneously make chart history for James Bond and Hans Zimmer, both legends in their own right. We couldn't be prouder of the whole Decca team and of the increasingly strong bond (sorry!) that we have built with our partners at EON and MGM."This week saw major box office success for the film, which continues to open at cinemas around the world. No Time To Die had its theatrical release on September 30 in the UK through Universal Pictures International and has smashed box office records with the highest opening UK weekend takings of any James Bond film. The film received its US theatrical release on October 8 through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.No Time To Die from EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig in his fifth appearance as James Bond. Craig is joined by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz, who reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas joining the cast.



