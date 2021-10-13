Arkells Launch New Official Single "Arm In Arm" As Follow Up To #1 Hit "You Can Get It"



"Arm In Arm is about the two things that have helped us through hard times: friends and music," explains frontman Max Kerman. "One of the best things we see from the stage is seeing folks arm in arm, singing along. We haven't had many chances to do that together lately, but with any luck we'll be reconnecting on tour with folks who also take this kind of medicine."

As luck would have it, fans will get the chance to be arm-in-arm at a tour stop in 2022.



After playing for 30,000 fans over three once-in-a-return-from-pandemic history making nights at Toronto's Iconic Budweiser Stage,



Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes current hit single, "



BLINK ONCE 2022 TOUR:

Jan 13 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Jan 14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Jan 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Feb 2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Feb 4 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb 5 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Feb 10 - Ottawa, ON - TD Arena

Feb 11 - Kingston, ON - Leon's Place

Feb 12 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Feb 17 - Barrie, ON - Sadlon Arena

Feb 18 - Kitchener, ON - The Aud

Feb 19 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities

May 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

May 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 25 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

May 26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

May 27 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

June 25 - Hamilton, ON - The Rally

Sept 9 - Berlin, GER - Lido

Sept 12 - Hamburg, GER - Knust

Sept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - Zakk

Sept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio

Sept 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Sept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2

Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Sept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

Sept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

Sept 23 - London, UK - Brixton Electric

Sept 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk



BLINK ONCE TRACKLIST:

Liberation

You Can Get It (ft. K.Flay)

All Roads

Strong

One Thing I Know

Truce

Nobody Gets Me Like You Do

Swing Swing Swing

No Regrets

Years In The Making

Arm In Arm



