Arkells Launch New Official Single "Arm In Arm" As Follow Up To #1 Hit "You Can Get It"

The Arkells
share a new music video for their latest single "Arm In Arm", from their brand new album Blink Once, released on September
22.
"Arm In Arm is about the two things that have helped us through hard times: friends and music," explains frontman Max Kerman. "One of the best things we see from the stage is seeing folks arm in arm, singing along. We haven't had many chances to do that together lately, but with any luck we'll be reconnecting on tour with folks who also take this kind of medicine."
As luck would have it, fans will get the chance to be arm-in-arm at a tour stop in 2022.
After playing for 30,000 fans over three once-in-a-return-from-pandemic history making nights at Toronto's Iconic Budweiser Stage, Arkells
announced that they will be hitting the road in support of their new album, with 2022 tour dates in Canada, USA, the UK and Germany.
Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes current hit single, "You Can Get It
" featuring K.Flay, which charted in the #1 spot at Canadian Alternative Radio
for 4 weeks and is their fifth #1 at the format. "You Can Get It
" was prominently featured in the E3 launch of the Forza Horizon 5 video game trailer this summer. Blink Once also includes #1 track "Years In The Making," "One Thing I Know," "Swing Swing Swing," "Strong," as well as "All Roads," which serves as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain, a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy.
BLINK ONCE 2022 TOUR:
Jan 13 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Jan 14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Jan 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Feb 2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Feb 4 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Feb 5 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Feb 10 - Ottawa, ON - TD Arena
Feb 11 - Kingston, ON - Leon's Place
Feb 12 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Feb 17 - Barrie, ON - Sadlon Arena
Feb 18 - Kitchener, ON - The Aud
Feb 19 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities
May 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
May 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
May 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 25 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar
May 26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
May 27 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
June 25 - Hamilton, ON - The Rally
Sept 9 - Berlin, GER - Lido
Sept 12 - Hamburg, GER - Knust
Sept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - Zakk
Sept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio
Sept 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Sept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
3
Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Sept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
Sept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
Sept 23 - London, UK - Brixton Electric
Sept 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
BLINK ONCE TRACKLIST:
Liberation
You Can Get It (ft. K.Flay)
All Roads
Strong
One Thing I Know
Truce
Nobody Gets Me Like You Do
Swing Swing Swing
No Regrets
Years In The Making
Arm In Arm
Hailed by The Globe
and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells
are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells
have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, and is slated to return in 2022. On the heels of three #1 singles, Arkells
continue to unleash new music and tour dates as the band and their fans return to live in-person festivities. Their hotly anticipated new album BLINK ONCE is out now.