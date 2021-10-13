Travis Scott Joins Don Toliver For 'Flocky Flocky' Visual





Sun Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Rolling Loud. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Don Toliver taps Travis Scott for "Flocky Flocky" (director Tyler Ross), the latest visual from his eagerly anticipated sophomore album Life of a DON. The album was released alongside the official visual for "Way Bigger."With his Life of a DON headline tour sold out in most cities, Toliver continues his voyage across North America tomorrow in Raleigh, NC. BAPE x Cactus Jack x Don Toliver teams up to provide an exclusive merch line guided by BAPE's authority in streetwear and Cactus Jack legacy of craftsmanship.This collaboration was announced alongside the album and will launch soon. Recently, Kanye West recruited Don Toliver for "Moon" off his DONDA album.If Don Toliver pulled up in a spaceship, nobody would question it. His music might as well be its own solar system with otherworldly hip-hop, smoked-out R&B, ambitious pop, and a little rock in a planetary orbit around the multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and artist. It might seem like he hails from some far away galaxy, but he calls Houston, TX home. Forged in the fires of his hometown, he grinded out a visionary style in underground shows, elevating the post-genre grime and grit of his city into mainstream focus.Life of a DON Tour Dates:Tue Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - The RitzWed Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore CharlotteFri Oct 15 - Miami, FL - The OasisSun Oct 17 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola RoxyWed Oct 20 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music CenterFri Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb FactorySun Oct 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore AuditoriumMon Oct 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexSat Oct 30 - Los Angeles, CA - PalladiumFri Nov 5 - Houston, TX - AstroworldSun Nov 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Day N VegasSun Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Rolling Loud.



