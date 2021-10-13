Nora Lilith Reveals The Symbolic, Reflective & Otherworldly Debut EP 'Daysof8'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Overflowing with intrigue and embodying enchantment Majestic Casual signee Nora Lilith is finally ready to reveal her pivotal moment, the encapsulating project and debut EP 'Daysof8' with single 'Wake'.



A purveyor of the DIY world, Nora Lilith's first single, 'Misfed' was a delicate shed of past layers and thus out of the ashes a brand new chapter commenced. 'Daysof8' then beautifully set the next step in stone, expanding on Nora Lilith's ongoing inner journey of self-exploration and discovery.



Unusual, alluring and utterly unique, the 'Daysof8' EP is an incomparable body of work with authentic, internal inspection interweaved and expressed within the tapestry of each track. Finally gifted with the entirety, 6 tracks of complete finery, prepare to journey the otherworldly planes in 'Daysof8'.

"This EP to me feels like an assortment of sonic experiments and inner world reflections. I feel like the energetic range of these tracks is a direct outcome of the varying timelines these tracks were created on, some very old and some newer, and some written on the same day. Over all, these songs lyrically all share an element of malaise, while instrumentally express both a sanguine yet broody attitude. That juxtaposition feels connected to what I've mentioned in my bio; the symbol of Lilith and how it, to me, represents a regaining of strength in what would otherwise be considered darkness...



This project to me is a reflection of that journey of overcoming inner turmoil through curiosity and allowing the freedom to appreciate my creations and my being in the wake of fear."



Limitless in her creativity, her expansive explorative nature and her artistry, Nora Lilith's sound captures and captivates. Oozing with lo-fi electronic ambiences, she dissects and analyses her own experiences over the cracks and crevasses of experimental bedroom style beats, house, R&B and Jazz.



With an extraordinary level of sophistication and vying authenticity Nora Lilith continues to grow and evolve her sound with each new offering, expanding her talents and inviting listeners to delve deep into her reflective world of introspection and candid vulnerability.



Nora Lilith is taking a DIY approach to her music— writing, producing, and mixing everything herself. Her eclectic, mostly genre-less sound is a compound of various lo-fi electronic tones ranging from experimental bedroom pop style beats to house, r&b and jazz. While she has been singing her whole life, she started teaching herself how to use Ableton merely two years ago. She seeks to truly embrace her naiveté in the field with her unconventional production and writing process— often using found sounds and her own voice to create instrumentation and textured soundscapes.



Having grown up with one foot in Berlin, Germany and another in Austin, TX, Nora reflects the movement and disparate nature of her own life onto her music. She draws inspiration from her given name and its connection to mythology, as the character Lilith in Jewish/ Mesopotamian folklore stands to offer a sense of strength in darkness and idiosyncratic liberation. By embracing the symbol of Lilith, Nora seeks to continuously reinvent herself and let curiosity and her contemplative malaise guide her.



Nora Lilith was one half of the now defunct indie electronic project called NÄM, whose single 'Face' was 3rd on Spotify's US viral 50 charts and 4th on the Global viral 50 chart. NÄM has received coverage from blogs like Earmilk and IndieShuffle, as well as played shows like Sylvan Esso's afterparty at Stubb's in Austin and festivals like ACL and SXSW.

www.instagram.com/nora.lilith666

www.youtube.com/channel/UCn4wjybXSI9KcXrbFcNc0SA

twitter.com/nora_lilith?lang=en

open.spotify.com/artist/2wCkC8qvmcIU6RYtk5PSr1



