Outstanding Newly Found Lyrical Content: Introducing To The World Mi$tuh G. & Mak7teen

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging artists Mak7teen and Mi$tuh G. are two veterans who bring their killer flow over melodious and catchy beats. Both the artists teamed up to bring their fans a brand new single titled "Listen Close", released on May 9th, 2021. With the release of the single, the artists are looking forward to winning over the hearts of music lovers around the world.



The song was released along with a music video on YouTube on May 27th, 2021. The video has managed to gain over 11.5k views in less than 4 months. Apart from YouTube, "Listen Close" is also available on all other major music streaming/downloading platforms including Spotify. The song is written by both Mi$tuh G. and Mak7teen themselves, while Scarr, a well-known producer from the industry, worked on its production. In addition to that, MikeMike Films shot the music video for "Listen Close". The video features both the artists singing and rapping along to the song, while eye-catching graphics and beautiful locations flash on the screen every now and then. The inspiration behind the song was Mak7teen's son who almost lost his life due to a car accident. Surviving such a bad incident, the boy later found himself in a much more tragic incident and actually lost his life. Through the song, Mak7teen questions the validity of unseen powers that initially saved his son's life but later took it away. Mi$tuh also honored his family and God in the song, along with speaking about the struggles throughout his life.



The two talented musicians also released a brand new album together titled 'Your Worst Nightmare'. The single "Listen Close" is a part of the album along with 13 other outstanding tracks. Heavily dominated by rich themes of Hip Hop music and hard-hitting rap verses, the album is a game-changer in the world of music. With the entire album revolving around a common main theme, all the tracks are completely unique in their own way. What makes Mak7teen and Mi$tuh G. extremely unique as artists is their ability to give the listeners a dose of their realities through their music. Speaking about their life struggles makes them human and gives them an artistic edge in their profession.



Mi$tuh G. & Mak7teen were both born and raised in Sacramento, California. They have great respect and admiration for those who came before them. They're both grateful to the people behind the scenes that put in the work to bring this project to life, from start to finish.

They are also thankful to the featured artists on the album including Twisted Insane, Lil Sicx, Lace Leno, FON Check, D-Dubb, and Agape.



Main Website: https://mak7teen.com/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/F0xE5-hZ4R4

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2ei5jbUvW8SMcjkTFbZU42

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2KjwlcOnQ2V7HUeHovOpHJ

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/MistuhGKWI



