Child Of The Parish Share The New Single 'Forever's Not Enough'

Child of the Parish commented, "Forever's Not Enough is the second track from our new EP. It's a story of unrequited young love, a well-trodden but still upsettingly fertile musical ground. I write a lot to visuals, and for this track I quite often had footage from Richard Ayaode's 2010 film Submarine playing, so maybe some of the bittersweet emotion bled in from that. Some songs have quite a definite structure and vibe when they appear, and some you just follow down bizarre rabbit holes, this is definitely the latter! It's almost three songs in one, and the combo of dance elements, guitars and leaps between sections sums up a lot of what Child of the Parish is about". New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Child of The Parish's previous single 'Midas Touch' was completely atypical while also having an alluring accessibility. It made for a magnetic moment that took their unpredictable songcraft to new listeners, landing airplay from Jack Saunders at Radio 1 and Anne Frankenstein at 6Music, alongside playlists at Spotify (The Other List) and Apple Music (Alt Pop).Now Child of The Parish take another innovative step towards their upcoming second EP by sharing the new song 'Forever's Not Enough'. Like 'Midas Touch' before it, the song's strength comes from wriggling free of any conventional genre expectations. It jumps into life with bouncy, house-meets-disco beats, which provide a pulse to support the alt-pop production embellishments (layered harmonies, pitch-shifted vocals) and throwback '80s synth-pop nostalgia. And just when you think you know what to expect, it changes gear again with jangly, indie-esque acoustic guitars.While the sound is overwhelmingly euphoric, its ambience is countered by the existential questions posed by its lyrics. The things that make life the experience it is are by their very nature impermanent. If everything is fleeting, what can you do but make the most of the moment?Child of the Parish commented, "Forever's Not Enough is the second track from our new EP. It's a story of unrequited young love, a well-trodden but still upsettingly fertile musical ground. I write a lot to visuals, and for this track I quite often had footage from Richard Ayaode's 2010 film Submarine playing, so maybe some of the bittersweet emotion bled in from that. Some songs have quite a definite structure and vibe when they appear, and some you just follow down bizarre rabbit holes, this is definitely the latter! It's almost three songs in one, and the combo of dance elements, guitars and leaps between sections sums up a lot of what Child of the Parish is about".



